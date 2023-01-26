The Colorado Avalanche have struck a deal with the San Jose Sharks. However, the Sharks are not parting ways with prized forward Timo Meier, at least not in this trade.

The Avalanche acquired defenseman Ryan Merkley and forward Matt Nieto from the Sharks on Wednesday night, as announced by the team. In return, San Jose acquired defenseman Jacob Macdonald and forward Martin Kaut.

Macdonald is a veteran defenseman who has mostly served as a depth option. The 29-year-old has spent the last five seasons in the Avalanche organization, playing 74 total games for Colorado in that time.

Kaut is a former first-round pick of the Avalanche in 2016. The 23-year-old new Sharks forward has seen time in the NHL in each of the last four seasons. However, he hasn’t received much of a shot with the Avalanche.

So far this season, Kaut has played 27 games, a single-season career high. He has a goal and two assists on the season while averaging a little over nine minutes a game.

Nieto’s inclusion in this trade actually represents a reunion for him and Colorado. The veteran forward played for the Avalanche from 2017 to 2020 after being claimed off waivers from the Sharks.

After the 2019-20 season, Nieto returned to the Sharks in free agency. So far this season, the 30-year-old has eight goals and 15 points in 45 games for San Jose.

Merkley, like Kaut, is a former first-round pick. The Sharks selected him 21st overall in 2018, and he had some buzz around him thanks to his explosive play in the offensive end of the ice.

However, things haven’t quite gone to plan for the 22-year-old. He made his NHL debut last season, recording a goal and six points in 39 games. He didn’t stick in the NHL as the Sharks sent him back to the AHL. Merkley has not played in the NHL this season.

The Sharks are expected to entertain offers on Meier as he is a restricted free agent at season’s end. Perhaps the Avalanche circle back to San Jose as the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline inches closer.