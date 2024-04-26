Night one of the 2024 NFL Draft was a sight to behold. The top of the draft featured several chalk picks, but things diverged into the unknown after the Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. at eighth overall. The Tennessee Titans got some much needed help on the offensive line by drafting tackle JC Latham. His new quarterback Will Levis took to social media to make it known that he loved the selection of JC Latham.
Levis posted on social media that he was happy with the selection of JC Latham. In turn, Latham responded positively to his new quarterback.
Lets do it, TITAN UP BABYYYY ! https://t.co/SbhM0Cjafp
— JC “TK” Latham (@TKJaayy) April 26, 2024
JC Latham is a 6'6″ 342lb junior from Alabama. He is an impressive athletic specimen with incredible upper- and lower-body strength. His athleticism makes him a well-rounded tackle who can excel in both pass protection and run blocking. That said, his main strength is run blocking. He can create huge running lanes for his backs, which makes it a shame that Tennessee just parted ways with Derrick Henry.
Latham projects as the Titans' new starting right tackle, though he could play on Levis' blindside in a pinch. He joins an offensive line that also features Peter Skoronski, Lloyd Cushenberry, and Dillon Radunz. Tennessee has more work to do in the trenches, but selecting Latham is a great start.
The Titans are making a concerted effort to set second-year QB Will Levis up for success in 2024. They have already added Calvin Ridley and Tony Pollard on offense and L'Jarius Sneed on defense as foundational pieces of the next phase of the Titans under Brian Callahan.
Who else will Titans draft in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Titans have a lot more work to do if they want to contend in the AFC South in 2024.
Their biggest remaining needs include wide receiver, defensive line, linebacker, and safety. The Titans' defense features few known quantities outside of Jeffery Simmons and L'Jarius Sneed, so it is easy to imagine the team focusing on defense throughout the remainder of the draft. The first round was historically offense-heavy, which plays to their advantage.
The Tennessee Titans hold the following picks in the remainder of the 2024 NFL Draft:
- Second round (#38 overall)
- Fourth round (#106 overall)
- Fifth round (#146 overall) via Minnesota through Philadelphia
- Sixth round (#182 overall) reacquired from Philadelphia
- Seventh round (#242 overall) via Philadelphia
- Seventh round (#252 overall) via Kansas City
Tennessee should have their choice of several talented prospects who fell out of the first round. Possible targets at pick 38 include Cooper DeJean, Johnny Newton, Kool-Aid McKinstry, Payton Wilson, and Braden Fiske.
The 2024 NFL season will be hugely important for the Tennessee Titans. The AFC South has suddenly become competitive with CJ Stroud's ascendance with the Texans, the Jaguars reloading on offense, and the looming threat of a healthy Anthony Richardson in Indy. The Titans also need to find out what they have in Will Levis very quickly. Is he the franchise's savior, or simply a placeholder before they find their next guy? The Titans must accomplish this under a first-year head coach in Brian Callahan.
The 2024 NFL Draft resumes tonight at 7PM EST in Detroit.