Former NFL All-Pro pass rusher Robert Quinn was booked on seven charges for a hit-and-run incident two weeks ago. Quinn allegedly crashed his truck into four cars in a neighborhood in South Carolina and then hit a woman before fleeing the scene. He later turned himself in. TMZ obtained the audio from a 911 call at the scene, which revealed more details on the incident.

In the background of the call to 911, Quinn is arguing with a woman about the cars he hit. The woman shouts “you just hit me!” and the caller clarifies that Quinn hit the woman, who was the caller's mother, in the head.

After hitting the woman, Quinn apparently offers to buy her new cars to replace the ones he had hit. The caller says that Quinn “totaled” two of their cars and also hit two of their neighbors' cars. She tells the 911 dispatcher that Quinn is acting drunk.

Quinn left the scene before police arrived, but upon searching his truck, they found a bottle of whiskey on the floorboard. When Quinn turned himself in three days later, he received seven total charges including hit-and-run and assault.

Robert Quinn, 33, is a free agent. He spent most of his NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams and became a 2x All-Pro. He has since played with the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, and Chicago Bears. The Bears traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles last October and the team voided the final two years of his contract. Quinn has 102 career sacks and 32 forced fumbles.

At 33, Quinn's market value was already low as a free agent. This arrest does not help his case for finding a new team, if he wishes to keep playing football. He is due in court for a hearing in October.