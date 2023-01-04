By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The Philadelphia Eagles are gearing up for a big playoff run, and their defense is set for some key reinforcements with the regular season winding down. According to Ian Rapoport, the Eagles are activating CJ Gardner-Johnson and Robert Quinnfrom Injured Reserve. It’s unclear if the Eagles will have both players available in Week 18, but the expectation is that they’ll both be at full strength for the playoffs following their activation.

Via Rapoport on Twitter:

“The Eagles have designated S CJ Gardner-Johnson and DE Robert Quinn to return from IR — two potential big-time additions for the playoffs.”

Getting back the defensive tandem will be huge for the Eagles in the playoffs. With a Week 18 clash against the Giants looming, there’s a chance both players could take the field on Sunday in order to get some meaningful reps. Regardless of their status for this weekend, they secondary and defensive line are in for key boosts ahead of the playoffs.

Robert Quinn hasn’t played for the Eagles since Week 12. He started each of the first seven games for the Eagles this season but saw his role reduced midway through the year. After featuring in no fewer than 62 percent of Philadelphia’s defensive snaps through the first seven weeks of the season, Quinn was active for less than 30 percent of the team’s defensive plays in each of their next five games. He landed on IR with a knee injury after Week 12, and has been sidelined since.

As for Gardner-Johnson, in his first year with the Eagles the star safety has six interceptions to go with 60 tackles, eight pass defenses, and four tackles for loss. He’s been sidelined with a lacerated kidney since the Eagles’ Week 12 win over the Green Bay Packers.