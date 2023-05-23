The 2023 NFL Draft concluded already, but the time for acquiring players to round out the roster has not. Let’s see how the Kansas City Chiefs want to use their remaining leverage and capital in the trade market. Here we are going to look at the four best players that the Kansas City Chiefs can trade for to round out their 2023 roster.

Despite adding promising talent in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Chiefs have personnel matters to attend to as they aim to address needs and strengthen their depth for the upcoming season. General Manager Jerry Jones has acknowledged the existing gaps in their depth chart, but they can still acquire established players to contribute to their success. The Chiefs have the potential for a successful campaign if they perform as expected, but they must make wise decisions with their remaining resources in the face of important upcoming choices.

The 2022 Chiefs season proved wildly successful, concluding with a stellar 14-3 record and their triumph as AFC West division champions. They solidified their achievements by securing a victory in Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs boasted a formidable offense. Mahomes delivered another MVP-worthy season, amassing more than 5,200 passing yards and 41 touchdowns. His dynamic connection with tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 110 passes for 1,338 yards and 12 touchdowns, further fueled their dominance.

On the defensive front, the Chiefs maintained strength. Spearheading their defensive excellence was Chris Jones, recording 15.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

Despite their successes, the Chiefs have some areas to address for 2023. Their WR1, JuJu Smith-Schuster, left for the New England Patriots, and some defensive line help would be welcome, too. Addressing these vulnerabilities is crucial for the Chiefs’ quest for another Super Bowl victory in 2023.

Let’s look at the four best players that the Chiefs can trade for.

Tyler Boyd is an accomplished wide receiver known for his reliability and consistency on the field. With his well-rounded skill set, Boyd would offer the Chiefs an additional threat to complement the likes of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Travis Kelce. His precise route-running ability and reliable hands make him a reliable target in both short and intermediate passing situations. Moreover, Boyd’s proficiency as a blocker adds another dimension to his game, making him a valuable asset in the Chiefs’ offensive scheme. Acquiring Boyd would not only bolster the Chiefs’ receiving corps but also provide a cost-effective solution to enhance offensive versatility.

TYLER BOYD KEEPS GOING AFTER THE CONTACT 😤 56 yard TD (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/GAinI0nM9w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2022

Denzel Mims is another intriguing wide receiver prospect known for his tantalizing potential, albeit with some inconsistencies throughout his career. Standing at an imposing size and possessing commendable speed, Mims has the physical attributes that the Chiefs’ offensive system can leverage. If he can harness his abilities consistently, Mims has the potential to become a formidable weapon for Mahomes. While his current trade value might be lower due to his inconsistent performances, the Chiefs could potentially secure Mims at a favorable price, making him a high-reward investment with the opportunity for significant returns.

Robert Quinn is a seasoned pass rusher who has continued to showcase his productivity despite his veteran status. He had a slow 2022 campaign, but before that, he had a notable 2021 season with 18.5 sacks. Quinn’s ability to disrupt opposing quarterbacks remains evident. Adding Quinn to the Chiefs’ defensive arsenal would provide a significant boost to their pass rush. This would allow them to apply consistent pressure on the pocket. His experience and expertise would not only contribute to improved quarterback disruption. It would also offer valuable leadership to a young and talented Chiefs defense. Quinn’s presence would further solidify the Chiefs’ quest to bolster their defensive unit and elevate their overall performance.

4. Daron Payne

Daron Payne is a promising young defensive tackle who possesses a potent combination of strength and athleticism. His disruptive presence on the defensive line would be a valuable addition to the Chiefs’ defense. This is particularly in generating pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Payne’s ability to collapse the pocket and penetrate the offensive line effectively would complement the Chiefs’ existing defensive strategies. It would also help disrupt opposing offenses. As a versatile defender, Payne’s impact would extend beyond pass-rushing. He also demonstrates proficiency in stopping the run. Acquiring Payne would not only enhance the Chiefs’ defensive capabilities in the short term. In addition, it would secure a foundational piece for their defensive line for years to come.

By strategically targeting these four players, the Chiefs can address crucial areas of improvement and further strengthen their roster for the 2023 season. The additions of Boyd and Mims would provide additional receiving options for Patrick Mahomes, while Robert Quinn’s presence would bolster the pass rush. Finally, the acquisition of Payne would solidify the Chiefs’ defensive line and fortify their overall defensive performance. With calculated trades and prudent negotiations, the Chiefs have the opportunity to make strategic upgrades that can propel them toward another successful season.

These are just a few of the players the Chiefs could target in trades during the offseason. With the right moves, the Chiefs could make themselves a favorite to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2023.