Free agent NFL defensive end Robert Quinn has been arrested after allegedly crashing into four cars, a light post, and a gate. He is being charged for four hit and runs along with assault. The incident took place in Summerville, South Carolina.

The crime took place on Tuesday evening and Quinn turned himself in Friday morning.

“Veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn is facing multiple charges after neighbors reported witnessing a driver, who has been identified as Quinn, hit four cars, a gate and a light post with his vehicle on Tuesday night in Summerville, South Carolina. Quinn spoke to — and allegedly hit one of — his neighbors before speeding away,” per Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports.

One victim at the scene of the crime, Lisa Ball, spoke out following the incident.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

“He was very belligerent,” Lisa Ball. “He kept saying ‘oh don't worry about it I'll buy you new cars, I'll buy you new car, let's go to the dealership,' I told him to get off my property and he proceeded to put his hands on me and slap me not once but twice.”

Robert Quinn is 12-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the St. Louis Rams 14th overall in 2011. After seven seasons with the Rams, Quinn has played for the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, and Philadelphia Eagles. Quinn was a First Team All-Pro in 2013 and also made the Pro Bowl three times in his career. He has 102 career sacks and 32 forced fumbles.

Quinn has previously been charged for driving intoxicated and without insurance in 2012.