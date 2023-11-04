Daryl Morey and the Sixers are now trying to keep Joel Embiid happy after the shocking trade of James Harden.

Recently, the Philadelphia 76ers made waves around the NBA when it was announced that they would be trading disgruntled point guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers. Harden's departure netted the Sixers a combination of draft capital and role players to help support star Joel Embiid, who was unable to get past his second-round roadblock during his time with Harden.

Recently, NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN spoke on what Sixers' general manager Daryl Morey will have to keep in mind regarding Embiid following the Harden trade.

“For [Embiid] and Philadelphia, he's going to have to buy in to what Daryl Morey's vision is there with the assets they've got,” said Wojnarowski on ESPN's NBA Today, via RealGM. “Whether that's at the trade deadline. Whether he sells them on what they can do around the draft or free agency with trades or free agent signings to get a team around him that he believes in moving forward.”

Wojnarowski also spoke on how powerful star players are in today's NBA.

“This is true of maybe six, seven, eight players in the league who at any given time are legit, franchise level MVP players in their prime,” said Wojnarowski. “Every organization is at the mercy of whether they're happy. Whether they believe in it. It doesn't matter whether you are going to be a free agent or have four years left on their deal. That is the reality of the NBA and Philly knows that.”

The Sixers next take the court on November 4 against the Phoenix Suns.