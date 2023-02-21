Giannis Antetokounmpo broke his curse as an NBA All-Star Game team captain on Sunday night as his team defeated Team LeBron in what turned out to be a highly entertaining contest. Thanks to Sunday’s victory, the former back-to-back MVP is now 1-2 as a captain. Unfortunately for Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid, his shockingly poor record in the NBA All-Star Game took another hit after last weekend.

LeBron James picked Joel Embiid as one of his starters on his squad. As a matter of fact, he was the first selection of the newly-crowned NBA all-time scoring champion. In the end, however, this didn’t matter much after Team Giannis emerged with a win behind an MVP-level performance from Jayson Tatum.

In case you weren’t keeping count, we’ve got you covered. I’m just not sure if Joel Embiid is going to like this. After Sunday’s defeat, the Sixers big man is now 0-5 in his five appearances in the NBA All-Star Game (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

It's absurd to think that Joel Embiid is really 0-5 in his All-Star game appearances 👀 pic.twitter.com/z0ZGrXGFLj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 21, 2023

That’s actually hard to believe. Then again, you have to say that this isn’t all on Embiid. After all, it’s not as if he has full control of how the All-Star Game is going to play out. On Sunday, for instance, Embiid was able to rack up 32 points in just 28 minutes of action for Team LeBron. It still didn’t matter, though, as Team Giannis cruised to a 184-175 win.

The good news for Embiid is that he surely still has more All-Star Games ahead of him. Let’s just hope he’s able to break his winless streak the next time out.