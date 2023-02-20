There’s been a lot of talk surrounding Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies superstar potentially gracing the NBA Dunk Contest with his presence somewhere down the road. Unfortunately, Ja himself recently declared that he has no intention of becoming a participant in the Dunk Contest. He did treat us with an eye-popping slam in the first quarter of the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, though, which only makes us hope that he backtracks on his previous declaration.

Ja Morant found a clear path to the basket — which isn’t uncommon in the NBA All-Star Game — and he decided to treat the fans with a very impressive double-clutch two-handed reverse flush:

JA MORANT DOUBLE CLUTCH REVERSE SLAM 😱pic.twitter.com/4Zzt7OvBnH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

Hall of Fame big man Shaquille O’Neal, who was on the TNT broadcast of the NBA All-Star Game, wasn’t totally impressed, though. Shaq is well aware of the narrative surrounding Morant and the Dunk Contest, so the Los Angeles Lakers icon decided to give Ja a score for his dunk:

“I’ll give him an 8,” O’Neal said.

"I'll give him an 8." Shaq rates Ja Morant's double clutch reverse dunk 😂pic.twitter.com/sWJCK3eI07 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

It wasn’t exactly a mind-blowing dunk from Morant, but it was enough to leave the fans craving for more. These are exactly the type of dunks that have led to so much clamor for Ja to take part in the Dunk Contest.

Mac McClung stole the show on Saturday night with his epic performance in this year’s edition of the dunk spectacle, with more than a few folks claiming that the Philadelphia 76ers stud has saved the Dunk Contest. Perhaps this could be enough to force Ja Morant to even consider joining the competition somewhere down the road?