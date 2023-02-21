Giannis Antetokounmpo shocked the basketball world when he selected Damian Lillard as his first pick for Sunday night’s highly-entertaining NBA All-Star Game. Everyone thought Giannis would pick Milwaukee Bucks teammate Jrue Holiday as his top selection, but he shook things up when he picked Dame first. As it turns out, Antetokounmpo knew all along why he wanted Lillard on his squad.

A video of Giannis talking about Lillard even before the NBA All-Star Game draft is currently making its rounds on social media. In it, the Bucks superstar was able to majestically predict that Dame would end up hitting the game-winner on Sunday night:

“I really believe Damian Lillard, he’s gonna close it out,” Antetokuonmpo said.

Well, Giannis hit the nail on the head here. In case you were wondering, here’s the play Antetokounmpo was talking about. Two years ago, it was also Damian Lillard who hit the game-winner in the All-Star Game:

Giannis was serious about playing the GM role on Sunday night as he picked his All-Star team. Dame was at the very top of his list, and it was for good reason. Lillard paid back Antetokounmpo’s trust in him by hitting the game-winner for Team Giannis, which turned out to be his first victory in three attempts as a team captain.

Assuming that Giannis Antetokuonmpo is voted in again as a team captain next year, and under the premise that Dame ends up as an All-Star as well, then we all have a good idea who the Bucks star’s No. 1 pick will be.