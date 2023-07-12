Mo Bamba of the Philadelphia 76ers is speaking out about his time in Los Angeles. The tall, easy-going former college and Orlando Magic star has a lot to say about his plans for thriving in the ‘City of Brotherly Love.'

Bamba has high hopes for playing alongside Joel Embiid. The Sixers added Bamba for depth purposes and recently made a critical roster move on another depth player that the Jazz attempted to steal.

“The next step for me is just consistency,” Bamba said according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Barring any injuries, just being out there and, you know, doing what I do best, protecting the rim, touching the floor and being so much more of a lob threat.

“I’m really looking forward to playing with the group of guys that we’ve got here. But I think consistency in all things I do out there on the floor is the biggest thing for me.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last season, Bamba averaged 3.7 points and 4.6 rebounds with the Los Angeles Lakers in nine games. He averaged 7.3 points in 40 games with Magic, also adding 4.6 rebounds per game.

Bamba, a 7-foot, 230 pound center, has drawn attention in the past for adding muscle to his often thought of as “slight” frame. He has made 35.9 percent of his three-pointers over six NBA seasons, but has had a hard time staying healthy for an entire season.

The former Texas Longhorns star will need to improve his assist-to-turnover ratio to become a true impact player with the Sixers in Philadelphia. For his career, he has averaged 0.9 assists per game compared to 0.8 turnovers per game.