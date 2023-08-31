Philadelphia 76ers head coach Nick Nurse knows his baseball. More specifically, the new Sixers mentor knows how to do Craig Kimbrel's signature setup on the mound. Nurse had the honor of throwing the ceremonial first pitch on Wednesday ahead of the series finale between the Los Angeles Angels and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, and made sure to show everyone how to do the Kimbrel pose.

Sixers coach Nick Nurse hit the Craig Kimbrel pose for his first pitch pic.twitter.com/mzoOJqGw1Y — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 30, 2023

As if that was not enough, Nurse also added to his win by nailing the pitch. He got it right from the pose to the actual throw. Phillies and Sixers fans could not have asked for more from him.

Unfortunately for the Phillies, Nurse's charm didn't rub off on them enough to score a victory, as they lost to Shohei Ohtani and the Halos, 10-8.

In any case, Nurse is seemingly doing just fine in trying to immerse himself in Philly as much as he can before the start of the 2023-24 NBA season. He can win the hearts of Philadelphia sports fans even more if he proves himself as the right man for the job.

The Sixers are coming off the 2022-23 NBA season in which they went 54-28. Despite a talented roster led by the duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid, Philadelphia was a big letdown in the playoffs, striking out in the Eastern Conference semifinals before parting ways with Doc Rivers.

Can the Sixers win with Nick Nurse as head coach?

Nurse, after years of coaching the Toronto Raptors, who are one of the Atlantic Division rivals of the Sixers, is now tasked to right Philly's ship in the NBA. The potential of Nurse to have success right away in Philadelphia will also be mostly determined by the pieces he'll work with. Embiid is the reigning Most Valuable Player of the NBA, so Nurse is already guaranteed a genuine superstar. James Harden is also still with the team, but he's not exactly seeing Philadelphia eye to eye.

Whether he can close out his first season as Sixers head coach successfully and akin to prime Kimbrell is something that remains to be seen.