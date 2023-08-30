It's home run number 300 for Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper!

During Wednesday's game between the Phillies and the Los Angeles Angels, the Angels were leading 7-6 when Harper hit a clutch two run home run in the bottom of the 8th inning to help the Phillies retake the lead from the Angels. The run was the 300th one Harper had hit and his third consecutive game with a home run. The Phillies took an 8-7 lead, but the Angels would go on to win the 10-8. This was the Angels sole win in the three-game series versus the Phillies. Philadelphia next starts a three game series versus the Milwaukee Brewers Friday.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Bryce Harper’s 300th career homer is a CLUTCH one 🔥🤯pic.twitter.com/Klck62OsU1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 30, 2023

Even with the loss, the home run still marked a monumental achievement for Bryce Harper as he joins the 300 home run club. With this run, Harper becomes the 158th player to join the 300 home run club and the 12th active player in the MLB to do so. The run was Harper's 14th of the season.

The 11-year pro was one of the top prodigies coming into the league in 2012 and certainly is living up to the hype as he nails his 300th home run. He spent his first seven seasons with the Washington Nationals and is currently in his fifth year with the Phillies. The 7x All-Star and 2x NL MVP is now needing a World Series win to add to his impressive career resume. Harper and the Phillies currently have a 74-59 record after the loss and are slated to take a wildcard spot in the upcoming playoffs