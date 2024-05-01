Tuesday night was filled with nail-biting NBA Playoff matchups, and the Orlando Magic-Cleveland Cavaliers game was no exception. After a long battle, the Magic lost their Game 5 matchup 104-103 to a fiery Cavs team. There were many areas of concern for the Magic, including the play and health of veteran guard Gary Harris as well as the team's cold offensive stretches.
An unfortunate ending in Cleveland
The Magic entered Game 5 with confidence. They had won two straight games after starting the series 0-2. First, Orlando dominated Cleveland 121-83 with an impressive Game 3 performance. Then, the squad outplayed the Cavs for a 112-89 win in Game 4. Therefore, the team expected to have an edge on Tuesday night, and they did. However, they could not overcome Cleveland's two-way attack.
The Cavaliers desperately needed more from their All-Star guards after their consecutive losses. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland answered the call and gave the Magic trouble the entire night. Mitchell led the team with 28 points, six rebounds, and two assists. He knocked down two clutch free throws to help seal Cleveland's win.
Meanwhile, Darius Garland contributed 23 points, five assists, and five rebounds. The Cavs player who was arguably the most responsible for causing the Magic trouble though was Evan Mobley. Mobley notched a 14-point-13-rebound double-double. Most importantly, he blocked Franz Wagner's game-tying layup that would have given Orlando a chance to win.
Speaking of chances to win, Paolo Banchero did everything in his power to help Orlando in their intense matchup. Banchero amassed a team-high 39 points along with eight rebounds and four assists. The Magic's next-highest scorers were Wagner and Jalen Suggs, who totaled 14 and 13 points, respectively.
Orlando needed more production from other players to pull their nail-biter out. However, one player in particular finds himself subject to examination.
Gary Harris caught a tough break in the Magic's pivotal matchup
Gary Harris had somewhat of another letdown showing on Tuesday night. After amassing just three points in Orlando's Game 3 victory, Harris scored zero points in 19 minutes in Game 5. Of course, there is a valid reason for his lack of production. The veteran guard unfortunately suffered a strained hamstring that saw him exit the game early.
Hopefully, Harris will have a speedy recovery, The former Nuggets guard has not scored very well in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. Yet, he is a superb defender who was vital to Orlando's resistance against Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland. Harris' absence will hurt the Magic despite his cold offensive stretches.
Thankfully, the Magic have opportunities to improve other areas in preparation for Game 6. Most notably, Orlando shot 29.0 percent on three-pointers compared to Cleveland's 35.1 percent clip. If the Magic can get key role players to knock down more long-range shots, they will have an increased chance to outscore the Cavs.
Two prime candidates to help are Joe Ingles and Wendell Carter Jr. Ingles is one of the best three-point shooters on the team. He averaged 43.5 percent on long-range shots during the 2023-24 season. Getting the veteran guard more involved should yield greater offensive results for Orlando.
Carter Jr. pulls more weight in the paint, but he is still serviceable from range. He shot a career-high 37.4 percent on threes during the regular season. Carter should not hesitate to let it fly if he gets good looks.
Orlando will enter Game 6 with their backs against the wall after Tuesday night's loss. Will the Magic rally in the next win-or-game-home matchup and continue their run in the NBA Playoffs?