As the excitement of the NFL Draft fades, the Los Angeles Rams stand out with a rejuvenated roster ready to influence their future prospects. Armed with 10 diverse selections, the team has strategically filled key positions, merging fresh talent with seasoned players. This detailed assessment will not only unveil the latest additions to the Rams. We will also evaluate each draftee based on their compatibility with the team, potential for growth, and potential to contribute immediately.
Rams' 2024 NFL Draft Strategy
Following a surprising 2023 season, elevated by Matthew Stafford’s outstanding performances, innovative coaching from Sean McVay and Raheem Morris, and a standout rookie group led by Puka Nacua, expectations are now quite high. The team’s draft needs included a primary cornerback, a more dominant edge rusher, lasting solutions at linebacker, and heightened competition at left tackle. Additionally, Aaron Donald’s unexpected retirement left a significant gap in the defensive tackle position. It's one that Kobie Turner alone cannot fill. Despite these challenges, the Rams did have sufficient draft capital to make significant strides. This was also bolstered by their return to the first round of selections.
Here we'll look at the Los Angeles Rams' 2024 NFL Draft class and provide our grades for all of their 10 draft picks.
Jared Verse, LB, Florida State
Grade: A
This selection was a major win for the Rams. They managed to snag one of the premier defensive talents without needing to trade up. This was even though Jared Verse was projected to go within the top 15 picks. His aggressive style, coupled with exceptional speed and power on the edge, positions him to immediately bolster the Rams' defense. It's hard to envision a better outcome for their first pick.
Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Grade: A
This pick involved both a player and a strategic trade. The Rams ascended 13 spots to pick No. 39 by trading Nos. 52, 155, and a second-rounder next year. That is a substantial gamble that shows their high valuation of Braden Fiske. His relentless motor and agility allow him to disrupt plays from the interior, making him a perfect complement to Turner on the defensive line.
Blake Corum, RB, Michigan
Grade: C
This choice was the draft’s first major surprise from the Rams. Despite a strong season from Kyren Williams, McVay opted to select a running back early. Corum's extensive college workload and past injuries, including a knee issue in 2022, raise concerns about his durability despite his productivity.
Kamren Kinchens, S, Miami
Grade: A
With a revamped secondary for 2024, Kamren Kinchens can be a cornerstone. His impressive record of 11 interceptions over two seasons highlights his knack for playmaking. Despite a slower 40-yard dash time, the Rams have a history of overlooking this metric. They favor gameplay speed, which Kinchens has demonstrated amply.
Brennan Jackson, LB, Washington State
Grade: A
Addressing the need for an outside linebacker was crucial. The Rams did so effectively by selecting Brennan Jackson, known for his physicality and ability to pressure quarterbacks. Sure, he may not start immediately. That said, his skills are ideal for rotational play, potentially shifting Verse inside during pass-rush situations.
Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson
Grade: B
The addition of Tyler Davis addresses a size deficiency on the defensive line. Weighing 301 pounds, he's shown exceptional ability against the run. This will make him a valuable asset for the Rams on early downs.
Joshua Karty, K, Stanford
Grade: B
After a lackluster season in special teams, the Rams needed a reliable kicker. This led them to choose Joshua Karty. His perfect field goal record in 2022 and strong performance in 2023, including a 61-yard field goal, make him a promising addition.
Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas
Grade: B
Despite limited exposure in a crowded Texas receiving corps, Jordan Whittington proved himself a dependable and consistent performer. His versatility and special teams capability will allow him to contribute in multiple roles. That's even though he lacks standout size or speed.
Beaux Limmer, OL, Arkansas
Grade: A
Limmer's late-round availability was unexpected given his athleticism. His versatility in playing multiple positions on the line, combined with his impressive combine performance, makes him a valuable pick.
KT Leveston, OL, Kansas State
Grade: B
Leveston, primarily a left tackle in college, is projected to shift to guard for the Rams due to his size and build. He will compete for backup roles, enhancing the team’s depth, but will need to refine his technique, especially if adapting to a new position.
Looking Ahead
This Draft class presents a well-rounded mix of players who can immediately contribute and others with significant potential for development. By targeting key needs and adding depth, the Rams have strategically placed themselves for a competitive season. The true value of these selections will unfold with time, but the initial outlook suggests a promising future for the team.