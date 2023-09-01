ACC commissioner Jim Phillips was asked about further expansion to the conference after it extended invitations to Cal, Stanford and SMU Friday. Via The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach:

“You never say never, but I also believe the ACC has a responsibility to help settle things down in this enterprise,” Phillips said. “This, to me, maybe does it.”

He added “there was an awful lot of good about these three particular schools,” but for “whatever reasons, not everybody believed that to be true,” per Fox Sports' Bryan Fischer.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The ACC voted 12-3 to get the three schools to join the conference. The ACC had a straw poll last month in which four schools — Clemson, Florida State, North Carolina and NC State — dissented. NC State chancellor Randy Woodson flipped for the vote to go through.

According to a story by ESPN, Stanford and Cal will be 30 percent of a whole ACC share for the next seven years. The number will jump to 70 percent in Year 8, 75 percent in Year 9 and then full financial shares in the 10th year with the conference.

Phillips said the additions of Cal, Stanford and SMU are good for the ACC financially and for stability.

“If anything happens with your league and a school wants to go explore something else — we have a grant of rights through '36 and feel really good contractually about what that says and exit fees but feel very good about the position of that and, hand in hand, it is a step forward in addressing some of the concerns our schools have from a revenue standpoint,” Phillips said, via ESPN. “…So it was a really good business proposition for us, and I feel thrilled about where this ended and what this means for the ACC now and into the future.”