April 24, 1976: Lorne Michaels attempted to stage a Beatles reunion on Saturday Night Live (SNL). Paul McCartney and John Lennon, who were together that night, almost took him up on the offer. If they did, it would have changed everything.
The Offer?
For reference, the Beatles had been broken up for six years at this point. They disbanded in 1970 after the release of Let It Be. The world's biggest band was suddenly gone, and McCartney, Lennon, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr were all embarking on their own solo ventures.
On April 24, 1976, Lorne Michaels took to his new series, SNL, to attempt to coup the Beatles into a reunion. He offered a check for $3,000 if the band simply performed three songs.
Per Ultimate Classic Rock, Michaels said: “In my book, the Beatles are the best thing that ever happened to music. It goes even deeper than that — you're not just a musical group, you're a part of us. We grew up with you.
“Now, we've heard and read a lot about personality and legal conflicts that might prevent you guys from reuniting. That's something which is none of my business. That's a personal problem. You guys will have to handle that,” he continued. “But it's also been said that no one has yet to come up with enough money to satisfy you. Well, if it's money you want, there's no problem here. The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) has authorized me to offer you this check to be on our show. A certified check for $3,000.”
The conditions? “All you have to do is sing three Beatles songs,” Michaels said. “‘She Loves You,' yeah, yeah, yeah — that's $1,000 right there. You know the words. It'll be easy. Like I said, this is made out to ‘the Beatles.' You divide it any way you want. If you want to give Ringo less, that's up to you. I'd rather not get involved.”
Did the Beatles appear on SNL?
No, the Beatles did not turn up on SNL. Ironically, McCartney and Lennon were together that night, watching. John Lennon resided in the Dakota, only about a mile-and-a-half from Rockefeller Center where SNL is filmed. They almost turned up as a “gag” but were “too tired.”
Paul McCartney corroborated the story, saying that they almost went. But if they did, they would have only taken half of the money since they only made up half of the Fab Four.
While they didn't show up on April 24, Lorne Michaels didn't let it go. On May 22, 1976, Michaels had a new offer. They upped the offer to $3,200. Amenities such as hotel rooms, elevator service, and more were also thrown in.
What would have happened if the Beatles showed up?
History would have changed forever had McCartney and Lennon showed up. However, it would have just been the two of them. Showing up would have proved that there was still love and care for each other despite the Beatles' break up.
The Beatles never did properly reunite. Harrison and Starr wrote and recorded “Photograph” together. For the living Beatles, Starr and McCartney, the impact they all left on each other is clear.
Ringo Starr still plays Beatles tunes in his concerts. McCartney pays homage to Lennon, who died in 1980, and Harrison, in 2001, in his concerts as well. For the former, McCartney plays “Here Today” and for the latter, he plays “Something.”
Additionally, Paul McCartney inducted Starr into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015. They've also performed signature Beatles tunes together on several occasions.