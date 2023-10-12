Sonic Superstars is set to release in just five days. It's a special treat of a game, taking what Sonic fans have loved from the past and turning it into a new, modern game. With the arrival of the game coming so soon, let's dive right into the gameplay, story, details, and more.

Sonic Superstars Release Date: October 17, 2023

Sonic Superstars will be released on October 17, 2023, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X, and on Nintendo Switch. Sonic Superstars was developed by SEGA.

Gameplay

The gameplay is a 2.5D side-scrolling game that resembles that of the earlier entries in the Sonic series. Sonic Superstars has a similar art style to the typical levels from games like Sonic Generations. The player can use four playable characters: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy. Each character can perform the same basic functions but also have their unique abilities. The gameplay takes place across twelve different worlds or zones, which are then split into one or two acts.

Certain characters will have specific acts that only they can play. Speed Jungle Zone is specifically exclusive to Sonic's character. Like most games in the Sonic Franchise, Sonic Superstars will have rings throughout each zone for the player to collect. Collecting rings protects a character from enemy damage, and grants them with a medal if 100 rings are collected. If a player is hit without any rings, their character dies. Other forms of losing a life in the game include drowning, falling into a pit, or running out of time.

The game will also have a multiplayer mode called Battle Mode. It takes place in one of Dr. Eggman's secret labs. Players control robot characters called “Metal Fighters” and go head to head in several mini-games. Sonic Superstars will also have no dialogue. The story will be told simply through gameplay and the characters' actions.

Story

Let's get down to what we do know about the story (spoilers ahead). The story takes place on the North Star Islands, an unknown land known for its giant animal life. The ever-so-evil Dr. Eggman travels to the islands to turn these animals into his badniks. Of course, this is all just to assist his long-lasting goal of taking the chaos Emeralds and ruling the world. Eggman hires the recurring villain Fang the Hunter to help him in his evil doing. After hearing of Eggman's schemes, Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy travel to the islands to stop Eggman for good.

There's a lot to look forward to in Sonic Superstars, and players have just under a week until the game is released. Sonic Superstars is available on October 17th.

