The South Florida Bulls take on the Charlotte 49ers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our South Florida Charlotte prediction and pick. Find how to watch South Florida Charlotte.
The South Florida Bulls have had a magical season. They came back to beat Memphis on the road after trailing by 20 points. They beat Florida Atlantic, last year's Final Four surprise team. They are 14-1 through 15 games in the American Athletic Conference. They just need one win to clinch the outright conference championship. They are going to be the No. 1 seed at the AAC Tournament. Imagine thinking that was remotely possible before the season began. South Florida is easily one of the biggest surprises of the college basketball season alongside Washington State and South Carolina. The Bulls have come from nowhere to be a factor in the NCAA Tournament chase. South Florida has made the NCAA Tournament only three times, just once since 1992. It would be a spectacular achievement if USF could break through and hear its name called on Selection Sunday. If USF does not win the AAC Tournament, it will need to make sure its at-large resume can withstand that lack of an automatic bid. The Bulls are right on or near the cut line at this point. They need to keep stacking wins now so that if they don't win the auto-bid from the AAC, they can still get in. Winning at Charlotte would mark a big step toward the NCAA Tournament for the Bulls and head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, one of the rising stars in the coaching profession.
Here are the South Florida-Charlotte College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: South Florida-Charlotte Odds
South Florida Bulls: +3.5 (-110)
Charlotte 49ers: -3.5 (-110)
Over: 135.5 (-110)
Under: 135.5 (-110)
How To Watch South Florida vs Charlotte
Time: 4:00 pm ET / 1:00 pm PT
TV: ESPN Plus
Why South Florida Could Cover the Spread
The Bulls are 14-1 in the AAC. They have been almost perfect in this conference. They covered the spread this past weekend against SMU. They keep answering challenges and continue to find enough energy, focus, and toughness to get the job done. Skeptics keep wondering when this team will finally have a clunker, when the Bulls will finally run out of juice and will finally lose focus or not hit enough shots to win. This team keeps being doubted and keeps answering the bell. It's hard to bet against USF at this point. Charlotte is a good team, but USF is a better team, with a three-game lead over the 49ers at this point in the college basketball season.
Why Charlotte Could Cover the Spread
The Bulls are going to run out of inspiration at some point, right? This is a late-season road game. USF is three games ahead of Charlotte and Florida Atlantic in the AAC. The Bulls are still going to be the No. 1 seed at the AAC Tournament. Charlotte, on the other hand, is a good team which is looking for a big-time win late in the season, hoping for a boost in confidence just before the AAC Tournament. The 49ers need a lift and will play this game harder than USF.
Final South Florida-Charlotte Prediction & Pick
The South Florida Bulls have been amazing, but this is a letdown spot for them. Stay away from this game and wait for a live play.
Final South Florida-Charlotte Prediction & Pick: South Florida +3.5