The best team in the American takes the court as South Florida faces Tulsa. It is time to continue our college basketball odds series with a South Florida-Tulsa prediction, pick, and how to watch.
South Florida comes into the game sitting at 23-5 and 16-1 in conference play. This has secured them the regular season AAC title. They have also won 15 straight games since falling on the road by four points to UAB. Further, they have had some dominating performances. South Florida has won four of their last six games by double digits.
Meanwhile, Tulsa comes into the game sitting at 15-14 on the year and 6-11 in conference play. They have won three of their last five though. Last time out, they played Temple on the road, where they were able to come away with a 72-67 victory. This will also be the second time this year these two are meeting, with South Florida taking the first game 69-50.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: South Florida-Tulsa Odds
South Florida: -5.5 (-102)
Moneyline: -215
Tulsa: +5.5 (-120)
Moneyline: +176
Over: 146.5 (-110)
Under: 146.5 (-110)
How to Watch South Florida vs. Tulsa
Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT
TV: ESPN+
Why South Florida Will Cover The Spread/Win
South Florida comes into the game ranked 82nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They also sit 99th in adjusted offensive efficiency and 67th in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. South Florida is 98th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 126th in effective field goal percentage. Chris Youngblood leads the way this year. He comes in with 15.5 points per game on the season while shooting 45.5 percent. Selton Miguel is next on the team with 14.8 points per game, while Kasean Pryo r adds 12.1 points per game this year. Further, Jayden Reid leads the team in assists with 3.3 per game while adding seven points of his own.
South Florida is 108th in the nation in rebounds per game but sits outside the top 200 in both offensive and defensive rebounding rates this year. Pryor leads the way here too. He comes in with 7.4 rebounds per game this year, while Brandon Stroud adds 5.9 rebounds per game. This helps him to his 5.2 points per game on the season.
South Florida is 69th in the nation in opponent points per game on the season, while sitting 37th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Jayden Reid leads the teams in steals this year, coming in with 1.3 steals per game on the season, while Brandon Stroud and Kasean Pryor both ass 1.2 steals per game. Further, Selton Miguel adds 1.1 steals per game on the season.
Why Tulsa Will Cover The Spread/Win
Tulsa is 191st in KenPom adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 242nd in offensive efficiency while sitting 151st on the defensive efficiency side. Tulsa is 134th in the nation in points per game but sits 208th in effective field goal percentage. PJ Haggerty leads the way this year. He comes in with 20.6 points per game and is shooting well. He has hit 48.5 percent of his shots this year. Meanwhile, Cobe Williams comes in with 12.8 points per game on the season. He also leads the team in assists on the year, coming in with 3.7 assists per game.
Tulsa sits 171st in total rebounds per game, and outside the top 200 in both offensive and defensive rebounding rates on the year. Jared Garcia leads the way here. He comes in with six rebounds per game with 1.5 of those coming on the offensive end. This helps with his 9.5 points per game on the year. Meanwhile, Haggerty adds 5.4 rebounds per game, while two other players have four rebounds per game.
Tulsa is 233rd in the nation in opponent points per game but does sit 144th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Cobe Williams and PJ Haggerty have been solid here as well. Both of them come into the game with two steals per game. Further, Isaiah Barnes and Ryshawn Archie both come in with 1.1 steals per game. Also, Jared Garcia adds 1.4 blocks per game on the season.
Final South Florida-Tulsa Prediction & Pick
South Florida has been playing great as of late. Since the loss to UAB, they have won 14 straight games. Further, they are 12-1-2 against the spread in that time. They had one game in which they failed to cover, and they missed that by just one point. Tulsa has covered in just four of their last ten games overall. All four of those were wins, while in the six times they failed to cover, they lost the game outright. Tulsa is not going to win this game, so take South Florida to cover.
Final South Florida-Tulsa Prediction & Pick: South Florida -5.5 (-102)