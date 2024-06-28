The round of 16 continues are UEFA Euro 2024 as Spain faces Georgia. It is time to continue our 2024 Euros odds series with a Spain-Georgia prediction and pick.

Spain dominated on their way to winning Group B in Group play. They opened with a 3-0 win over Croatia and then would win their next two games, knocking off Italy and Albania both 1-0. Meanwhile, Georgia shocked the soccer world last time out. They faced Portugal. Georgia opened Euro 2024 with a 3-1 loss to Turkey, before drawing 1-1 with Czechia. They would then score in the second minute of the game to take the 1-0 lead over Portugal. They would add a Penalty Kick goal in the 57th minute to achieve the largest upset in Euro history. They still finished third in the group, but as one of the top finishing third place teams, they advanced to the round of 16.

Here are the 2024 Euros odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Euros Odds: Spain-Georgia Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Spain to Qualify: -2000

Georgia to Qualify: +920

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Spain 3-Way Moneyline: -550

Georgia 3-Way Moneyline: +1400

Draw: +600

Over 2.5 goals: -150

Under 2.5 goals: +124

How to Watch Spain vs. Georgia

Time: 3:00 PM ET/noon PT

TV: FOX

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Spain Will Win

Spain scored five goals in the group stage, but excluding the own goal, it was just four. What has been impressive is that four different players have scored their four other goals. It starts with Alvaro Morata. He has been one of the best players overall for Spain and one of their top goal-scorers in international play. He has one goal in the games so far on eight shots with four on target. Morata also has an expected goal total of one as well. Further, Fabian Ruiz Pena, Ferran Torres, and Dani Carvajal all have goals in these games.

Pena has also added an assist in these games and has been great at pushing the pace. He has 18 progressive passes in these games and has put three shots on target as well. More encouraging for the Spanish squad on offense should be their expected goals, they can capitalize. Spain has an expected goal total of 5.5 in the group stage. Pedri led the way with an expected total of .7, but he did not score in the group stage.

Spain has also had a great defense. Unai Simon was amazing in his two games. He stopped five shots plus saved a penalty. Players have an expected goal of 2.5 against Simon in the games but did not score. In front of him, Marc Cucrella has been great. He had four interceptions, seven successful tackles, and three blocked shots so far.

Why Georgia Will Win

Georgia is here on the back of Giorgi Mamarsahvili. He was great in the game with Portugal and allowed just a few goals in group-stage games. He has an expected goal total of 7.5, which just one more goal against could have knocked Georgia out. He would stop 21 shots out of 25 on target in the games. Portugal had an expected goal total nearing two, but he held the clean sheet and got the win.

The other major player has been Georrge Mikautadze. He had three goals, including two on penalty in which he converted both chances. He also had an assist. Further, he has an expected goal-plus assist total of just 2.8 but came away with four points in the group stage. The other goal on the team came from Khvicha Kvarastskhelia. He scored a goal in the games and had an expected. Goal total of .9.

Another major factor for Georgia is the counter. That is led by Giorgi Kochorashvili. He has 17 progressive passes in the group stage games, often helping on the break.

Final Spain-Georgia Prediction & Pick

While Spain will most likely win this game, the counterattack of Georgia is great. They are strong in the defensive midfield, which leads to the open chances. This is how they had so many chances against Portugal, and how they scored so quickly. Portugal and Spain are of similar quality in this tournament, so having a counter goal would not be out of the question. Taking both teams to score ate +138 is going to be a solid play here off the chance that Georgia hits on the counter. Still, with the strength of Spain, they could hit the over on their own in this one. That makes the best play the over 2.5 in this game.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Spain-Georgia Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-150)