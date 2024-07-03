It is the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2024 as Spain faces Germany. It is time to continue our 2024 Euros odds series with a Spain-Germany prediction and pick.

Spain reached this game after a dominating performance in the round of 16. Georgia got on the board first, but it was on a Spanish own goal. From there, Spain took off. In the 39th minute, Rodri tied the game. Then, Fabian Ruiz, Nico Williams, and Dani Olmo all scored in the second half, winning the game 4-1. Meanwhile, Germany faced Denmark in the round of 16. It was a scoreless, thunder-interrupted first half. Then, Kai Havertz would sink a penalty kick in the 53rd minute, before Jamal Musiala put the game away with a goal in the 68th minute. Germany would hold on to win the game 2-0.

Here are the 2024 Euros odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Euros Odds: Spain-Germany Odds

Wagers below cover Extra Time/Penalties if required

Spain to Qualify: -114

Germany to Qualify: -106

Wagers below are graded on the result after 90 minutes plus stoppage time

Spain 3-Way Moneyline: +165

Germany 3-Way Moneyline: +175

Draw: +210

Over 2.5 goals: +100

Under 2.5 goals: -122

How to Watch Spain vs. Germany

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: FOX

Stream: (Click Here for Free Trial)

Why Spain Will Win

Spain has scored eight total goals, plus had their opponent score an own goal on their way to this game. Fabian Ruiz now is the first player with two goals in the tournament for Spain. Ruiz has also added two assists in these games and has been great at pushing the pace. He has 28 progressive passes in these games and has put five shots on target as well. Spain also has Alvaro Morata. He has one goal, with nine shots and four on target. Still, with just one goal, he is playing at his expected goal average so far in these games.

Spain also has goals from five other players in their games, including Dani Olmo. Olmo has been putting great pressure so far on the opposing defense. He has 11 shots, with three on target. He also has ten progressive passes so far in nthe games. Lamine Yamal has yet to score but has been a big part of the offense. He has two assists, 24 progressive carries, and 12 progressive passes. The progressive carries total leads the team. He is also due for a goal. Yamal has 11 shots, with three on target, with an expected goal total of 1.5 goals.

Spain has also had a great defense. Unai Simon has been great in goal. He has allowed just one goal and an own goal on an expected 2.5 total goals against him. Simo has stopped five of six stops, plus a penalty in these games so far. In front of him, Marc Cucurella has been great. He has four pass interceptions, 10 tackles, and three blocks so far in these games.

Why Germany Will Win

Germany has a plus-eight goal differential, which is currently the best in the tournament. Jamal Musiala has also been great. He has three goals so far in nthe games. He has done this on just seven shots with four on target. That gives him an expected goal total of just .9 goals, but he is well exceeding that. Further, Muisala is pushing the offense. He has 23 progressive carries and 15 progressive passes so far in the games. Kai Havertz has performed well but also has some room to improve. He has two goals and an assist in nthe games so far. Both goals have come off a penalty kick. With his 13 total shots and seven on target, he is expected to have 3.7 goals so far with the penalties.

Still, if Havertz is struggling, as he did at times in the group stage, Niclas Fullkrug came in. He has not started a game yet but has two goals so far in nthe games. Fullkrug has done this while taking just three shots with only two on target. Joshua Kimmich has also been solid in pushing the pace on the counter. The defender has an assist so far in the games but has 32 progressive passes while also having 11 progressive carries. Kimmich has been solid defensively as well. He has five interceptions, four blocks, and five tackles.

Also helping the German defense is Robert Andrich. He has 11 tackles with three blocks and two interceptions so far in the games. In goal, Manuel Neuer has been great. He has allowed just two goals, with one being an own goal. Neuer has faced eight shots on target, leading to an expected goal total against him of 3.4.

Final Spain-Germany Prediction & Pick

Both teams have shown dominance so far this year, and it is a shame one will be going home after this game. Both teams can score very well, and both teams defend well. This game will be a tight one, but Germany has the better goal-scoring options. They will be moving on in this one.

Click here for more betting news & predictions

Final Spain-Germany Prediction & Pick: Germany to Advance (-106)