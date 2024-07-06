The Toronto Blue Jays will continue their three-game series with the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at T-Mobile Park. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Blue Jays-Mariners prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Blue Jays-Mariners Projected Starters

Yariel Rodriguez vs. Emerson Hancock

Yariel Rodriguez (0-3) with a 4.63 ERA

Last Start: Rodriguez was a hard-luck loser in his last outing, going 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out six in a loss to the Houston Astros.

2024 Road Splits: Rodriguez has done far worse on the road, going 0-2 with a 7.71 ERA over three road starts.

Emerson Hancock (3-3) with a 4.79 ERA

Last Start: Hancock tossed a gem in his last outing, going seven innings, allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out one and walking two, but ultimately finishing with a no-decision.

2024 Home Splits: Hancock has done well, going 2-2 with a 2.89 ERA over five outings at home.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Mariners Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +110

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+162)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8 (-110)

Under: 8 (-110)

How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Mariners

Time: 4:08 PM ET/1:o8 PM PT

TV: MLB Network

Why The Blue Jays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Blue Jays have had a miserable season, and things have spiraled out of control. It does not help that they are in the best division in the majors. Additionally, their hitters have struggled, and their pitching staff has been nowhere close to what they needed to be to succeed in the majors.

The Jays also entered the weekend after a disappointing series, losing three of four at home to the Houston Astros. Even worse, they endured stretches in June that took them out of the race, including a seven-game losing streak. It has gotten so bad that there are rumors that they could trade Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette this season. So, what went wrong?

The lineup is a big problem. The Jays came into the weekend ranking just 21st in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 24th in runs. Additionally, the Jays ranked 28th in home runs and 21st in slugging percentage.

Guerrero is batting .296 with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 42 runs. Ultimately, he will likely finish with around 25 home runs, 100 RBIs, and 80 runs. But he cannot do this alone. Eventually, someone will have to step up. Bichette is not having a good season. Unfortunately, he is batting just .229 with four home runs, 29 RBIs, and 28 runs. Other hitters like George Springer are on the downside of his career, batting .217 with nine home runs, 28 RBIs, and 38 runs.

The pitching staff has not been good, either. Sadly, the pitching staff ranks 24th in team ERA, and the bullpen has not been much better. Things have not gone well for the Jays, and the pitching has been one of the major issues.

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if Guerrero, Bichette, and Springer can produce some runs and create some big innings. Then, they need Rodriguez to toss a good game.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mariners have been in first place in the American League West for most of the season. However, things are starting to spiral out of control, and the M's have seen what once was a nine-game lead shrink. Suddenly, the Mariners have gone on a 3-7 stretch to enter the weekend and are only two games ahead of the Astros. Much of that has been because of a poor batting order.

The Mariners have the worst lineup in baseball, ranking 30th in batting average and 25th in on-base percentage. Furthermore, the M's are 27th in runs and slugging percent stage, while also being 11th in home runs. Despite their best efforts, the Mariners have not had any production from their hitters.

Julio Rodriguez is supposed to be one of the best hitters in baseball. However, he is only batting .247 with just eight home runs, 30 RBIs, and 39 runs. Ty France has also struggled, hitting .232 with eight home runs, 29 RBIs, and 27 runs. Likewise, Cal Raleigh is batting .198 with 15 home runs, 51 RBIs, and 31 runs.

While the hitters have been awful, the pitching staff has been solid. Because of a great pitching staff, the Mariners have been able to compete this season. They need their pitching to continue to hold the fort.

The Mariners will cover the spread if Rodriguez and the lineup can produce some runs. Then, they need a good outing from their starter and for the bullpen to prevent implosions.

Final Blue Jays-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Despite these teams being opposite the standings, they are right next to each other when covering the spread. Somehow, they are among the worst teams in baseball in covering the spread. This is because the Mariners either lose games or win it in the ninth innings. Furthermore, they love walking it off in the ninth at home. We could see them doing it again, exposing a bad bullpen and walking it off, with the Jays covering the spread in a loss.

Final Blue Jays-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Toronto Blue Jays: +1.5 (-176)