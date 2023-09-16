Former San Antonio Spurs forward Richard Jefferson shared a story in which he was cursed out by legendary coach Gregg Popovich. Jefferson said Popovich yelled at him after former Spurs guard Gary Neal took consecutive bad shots in a game. Via his “Road Trippin'” Show with Channing Frye:

“Pop comes down to the end of the bench and starts yelling at me,” Jefferson said. “He goes, ‘You see some of those [expletive] shots by Gary (Neal)? I'd put you in but you'd probably do the same [expletive] thing!”

Frye and Jefferson played basketball at the University of Arizona and were teammates on the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers. Their podcast features plenty of funny stories from their playing days and from other guests.

Jefferson is now an analyst on ESPN and has served as a commentator for the NBA games shown by the network. He is also regularly on NBA Today, which is hosted by Malika Andrews.

Jefferson played for the Spurs from 2009 to 2012. Following his tenure in San Antonio, Jefferson played with the Golden State Warriors (2012-13),Utah Jazz (2013-14), Dallas Mavericks (2014-15) and Denver Nuggets (2017-18) outside of his time with the Cavaliers.

Jefferson, who is 43 years old, prepped at Phoenix (Ariz.) Moon Valley. He played at Arizona from 1998 to 2001 and was selected by the Houston Rockets with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft. He was soon traded to the New Jersey Nets, where he spent a majority of his career (2001 to 2008) and played in the 2002 and 2003 NBA Finals.