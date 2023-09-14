Former San Antonio Spurs power forward LaMarcus Aldridge seems to be considering a return to the franchise, but not as a player. Spurs Hall-of-Famer Tim Duncan reunited with the team three years after his retirement in a coaching role, and it appears that Aldridge is contemplating making a similar decision.

Aldridge recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and was asked point-blank if he'd be open to returning to San Antonio as a coach or as part of the player development staff, and his answer is sure to have Spurs fans excited.

LaMarcus Aldridge played for the Spurs from 2015-2021. Although they were often overshadowed by the Kevin Durant-led Golden State Warriors, Aldridge's Spurs had a dominant run in their own right, with help from MVP candidate Kawhi Leonard, including winning 67 games in 2015-16.

Aldridge would spend the remainder of his career with the Brooklyn Nets before retiring in 2023. Tim Duncan was a full-time assistant coach with the Spurs during the 2019-20 season and still maintains a close relationship with the franchise, providing guidance for newly-drafted first overall pick Victor Wembanyama.

It remains to be seen whether or not Aldridge will actually follow through and join the San Antonio sideline, but he certainly would have some useful wisdom of his own to part on Wembanyama. Aldridge was a multi-time All-Star throughout his career, solidifying himself as one of the best power forwards in the games for several years during the mid-2010s.

As for the current iteration of the Spurs, they are slated to tip off their 2023-24 season against the Dallas Mavericks on October 25.