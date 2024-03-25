The San Antonio Spurs just lost by 25 points to the same Phoenix Suns team they'll play again Monday. They'll potentially be without their best player in trying to knock off a squad that's going for its fourth straight win and eighth in the last eleven games. Still, the Spurs, whose legendary head coach all but admitted there wasn't much they could do on Saturday, are ready for the rematch.
“It's a good challenge for us. So, we’ll accept the challenge. We like playing them, I like playing them, it makes me better,” Spurs guard Blake Wesley said following the 131-106 loss over the weekend.
Without taking Saturday's result into account, the match-up already doesn't look like much of one on paper. The Spurs are 15-56, the Suns 42-29.
Spurs keys to a different outcome vs Suns
Because the two franchises are playing each other twice in three days, it was natural to ask Spurs players what, if anything, they could do differently two nights later.
“Contain them a little bit. I feel like forcing more twos,” Wesley said. “They got a lot of threes up, had us scrambling and knocked down shots. If we contain them to more twos and play the right way, defend, get on transitions, I feel like we’ve got a chance.”
Spurs forward Keldon Johnson's fix is much simpler.
“Hit more shots. Just continue to lock in and be better in team defense,” the team's third-leading scorer said. “They have some amazing players, some amazing one-on-one players at that, and an amazing support cast as well. So just being sharper on the defensive end, rotating early, and having each other’s back.”
“We just have to take care of the ball better as a team. We’re capable of doing that and we showed that this year. We just need to build consistency,” Johnson continued.
The Spurs turned the ball over 15 times vs. Suns. That's about where they've been during a season in which holding on to the ball has proved problematic
On the Suns end, they figure they'll see a different unit at the Frost Bank Center.
“We’re just going to tighten things up and go over potential adjustments they may make, and then see how they can change the game. Expect [them] to have a different energy. Expect them to have a lot more fun on Monday night. And a tougher battle,” Phoenix head coach Frank Vogel said.
San Antonio hopes for a resurgence from Victor Wembanyama and Devin Vassell
Super rookie Victor Wembanyama finished seven points under his season season average, managing 14 points the 131-106 loss. Devin Vassell, who normally gets 19 points per game, scored just 2 points. Gregg Popovich hopes they'll bounce back in a second straight meeting with Phoenix.
“They've come a long way for just being together this season. Victor has so much to see and learn every night,” the Hall of Fame coach said.
“I think they made a great effort to understand what's going on, on the court in various situations. Every night, Victor is seeing people that he either hasn't seen them or he's seen them once or twice in his life. It's fun to watch him,” Popovich continued.
Wesley knows it'll take more than a bounce back from their two leading scorers to knock off the Suns.
Spurs post-game
“We're trying to get to where they are,” the second year point guard told ClutchPoints about their opponents.
For now, the Spurs will simply try knock off a team that features Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, a team expected to contend when the playoffs come, a team that just won in San Antonio by 25 points.