The San Antonio Spurs' first game during the 2023 NBA Summer League in Vegas was must-watch television, as the first overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama, would be making his debut, against Brandon Miller, the second overall pick, and the Charlotte Hornets no less. While Wembanyama's skill for his size made him such a tantalizing player to fawn over, he didn't exactly begin his career on the best of notes.

While the Spurs earned a 76-68 win over the Hornets, they won in spite of Wembanyama, not exactly because of him. The 19-year old big man, despite having an impressive game at the defensive end (tallying five blocks), had a rough shooting night. Wembanyama went 2-13 from the field — that kind of inefficiency simply won't cut it, especially for a big man who stands at 7'3 without shoes.

Thus, it's no surprise that some critics are already voicing their disappointment over the Spurs rookie's lackluster Summer League debut. One notable pundit, Skip Bayless, pointed out that while Victor Wembanyama has the skill and basketball IQ to flourish, he didn't have the commanding presence one would expect from a prospect many think would break the game.

“It was just one Summer League game, but I must admit, I wasn't blown away by what I saw from Victor Wembanyama. He was well taught. He plays the right way. Astonishing skill for his astonishing height,” Bayless wrote on Twitter. “But I didn't see will-imposing or, obviously, physically dominant.”

Victor Wembanyama certainly had stretches where he looked passive and almost afraid to shoot. He showed glimpses of the player he could become, as his handle for his size is simply unheard of. Even with a rough shooting night, he still remained impactful on the defensive end.

But Skip Bayless isn't wrong in that the Spurs rookie seemed almost content to drift into the background for prolonged stretches, ceding control of the offense to Julian Champagnie and Malaki Braham. It's a good sign that Wembanyama doesn't want to force anything and is willing to play unselfishly. But he may have to bring out a more killer instinct the next time he steps on the court.