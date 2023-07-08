Victor Wembanyama's first bucket with the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Summer League was perfect, though his next shot attempt wasn't.

Wemby had a good chance to score when he found himself under the basket with the ball early in their showdown with the Charlotte Hornets. Considering his massive 7-foot-5 size, everyone though it was an easy bucket for him after he got over his defender.

Boy, fans couldn't be more wrong, In a rather hilarious epic fail, Wembanyama botched his dunk to the shock of everyone in attendance.

Those watching at home couldn't help but troll him, though. Several fans took to Twitter to laugh at the expense of Victor Wembanyama, with many joking that he's now a bust because of that. Some also said that he's simply too tall for his own good.

“Anthony Bennet,” one fan joked. Another commenter said, “Mf get block by the rim.”

A third fan hilariously said, “Crying he's too tall.” Another one shared the same sentiment, noting. “His arms are too long lmao that’s crazy.”

Of course Wembanyama won't be perfect in his first game. He's just 18 after all, and there's still needs a lot of work to be done for him to be NBA ready. He won't be in the Summer League if he has nothing to improve in his game.

Sure enough, plenty of fans are merely trolling Wemby. However, it is clear some are using it to hate on the youngster. It's unavoidable, though, considering that Wembanyama was the most hyped prospect since LeBron James.

Wemby will surely commit more mistakes, so he needs to get used to it. Just like what many have done, he can have fun while learning.