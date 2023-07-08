Welcome to the Association, Victor Wembanyama. the San Antonio Spurs' first overall pick in last month's draft is in the midst of his NBA Summer League debut and it didn't take long for the big man to do what he does best: Score the rock.

Via ClutchPoints:

Victor Wembanyama’s first bucket is an and-1 as fans go crazy 🔥 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/pnnVACTFx0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 8, 2023

A nice little and-1 with the left hand. Tough. The anticipation to see Wemby finally take the court for the Spurs was absolutely through the roof. In fact, his debut in Vegas was sold out. That's how many fans wanted to see him play. The hype is real.

I mean, how could it not be, right? Wemby is a true generational talent who could shape up to be one of the best players we've ever seen in the NBA. It's basically unheard of to find a guy who stands 7 foot 5 and has the athleticism, ball-handling skills, and shooting touch of a 6 foot 2 guard. Truly mind-boggling.

The Hornets are giving Victor Wembanyama a glimpse of what he can expect once the regular season rolls around, though. They're playing extremely physical defense on the Frenchman and making him work for every bucket. Since he's absolutely gigantic, big bodies in the league are going to try out-muscle him.

If you didn't believe in Wemby's handle and vision, just take a look at this:

Victor Wembanyama shows off his ELITE handles & vision 🔥 (via @NBA)pic.twitter.com/ynygaZQDv7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 8, 2023

That is as smooth as butter. The Spurs suddenly have new life with the arrival of Wembanyama, who is single-handedly changing the franchise and he gets to play for Gregg Popovich, who is the perfect coach to help develop the youngster and elevate his game to new heights.