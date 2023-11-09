Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama raved about getting the privilege to meet NFL star Tom Brady even for a short period.

Two of the biggest sports personalities came together in the lead-up to Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs' Wednesday night matchup against the New York Knicks in the Mecca of Basketball. Wembanyama was able to meet up with Tom Brady, arguably the greatest quarterback the NFL has ever seen, causing much fanfare for, primarily, the staggering height disparity between the two.

Wembanyama and Brady are at the exact opposite junctures in their respective careers; the Spurs rookie is only getting his feet wet in the NBA, while Brady called it quits after last season, marking an end to one of the greatest careers in American football history. Brady, as one would recall, was especially dominant during his days with the New England Patriots, winning a total of seven Super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs, and three regular season MVP honors.

Thus, there's certainly something for Victor Wembanyama to pick up in meeting with Tom Brady. And that's exactly what the nascent Spurs youngster did, as he raved about the “vibe” he picked up from the retired quarterback, feeling the joy that was seeping through in his every action.

“I liked the vibe from him. […] It feels really good to see people (who are) successful, but happy people. It looks like he’s just happy with the life he’s got, and just makes other people around happy,” Wembanyama said, per Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News.

Tom Brady, of course, has plenty of reasons to be happy even as he settles into his post-NFL career. Brady has a fun gig at FOX Sports awaiting him after his brief hiatus, and he seems to be in a good place on a personal level even if he endured a rough divorce process with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

But for now, even if Victor Wembanyama's knowledge about the NFL isn't in-depth quite yet, the Spurs rookie could, at the very least, look at Brady as an icon to emulate. After all, if Wembanyama achieves even half of what Brady did in his career, then that would be a rousing success. But knowing the 19-year old Frenchman, he's certainly setting his sights on something far more lofty.