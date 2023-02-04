Tom Brady will go from being the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to a Fox NFL analyst, following his retirement.

Prior to the 2022 season, Fox announced that Tom Brady would become its lead analyst for NFL games when the quarterback finally decided to call it a career. Despite much skepticism that Brady would actually join the broadcast booth, the former Buccaneers quarterback is expected to call games, according to The Athletic.

Brady reportedly has 375 million reasons to become a broadcaster. Brady’s deal with Fox is set to pay him an average of $37.5 million per year over 10 years, according to The New York Post. Brady’s contract with Fox is worth more than all of his NFL deals combined.

Brady is expected to form a broadcast team with Kevin Burkhardt, Fox’s No. 1 play-by-play announcer. The move likely means that analyst Greg Olsen will be demoted to the network’s No. 2 team.

Brady’s time in the Fox booth won’t start until the 2023 season, at the earliest. The quarterback won’t be on the call for Super Bowl LVII, which Fox will broadcast on Feb. 12. There’s speculation that Brady could make an appearance during Fox’s pregame coverage for the Super Bowl.

Of course, there’s always the chance that Brady’s playing days aren’t finished. One year before announcing his latest retirement, Brady retired from the NFL for the first time. Less than a month and a half later, Brady said that he was returning to the Buccaneers for another season.

Many of the NFL’s best quarterbacks of the last two decades have become analysts in retirement. Tony Romo found immediate success in the CBS broadcast booth. Peyton and Eli Manning have the “Manningcast” for ESPN as part of “Monday Night Football.”

Drew Brees became an NFL analyst for NBC in the year after he retired. Brees struggled in his role and eventually parted ways with the company.

As part of his contract, Brady will also serve as an ambassador for Fox.