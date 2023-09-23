Gisele Bündchen is reflecting back on her nearly 13 year marriage to Tom Brady. The two finalized their divorce in 2022.

In an interview with CBS News Sunday Morning's Lee Cowan, she spoke about her modeling career, her own self-discovery, and her divorce to NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

“I mean, it's not what I dreamed of and what I hoped for,” she admits. “My parents have been married for 50 years, and I really wanted that to happen. But I think you have to accept, you know, sometimes that the way you are in your 20s, it's sometimes you grow together, sometimes you grow apart. I mean, he's the father of my kids, you know? So, I always wish him the best, and I'm so grateful that he gave me wonderful children.”

Brady spoke about our marital problems on “The Howard Stern Show” according to Cosmopolitan back in 2020.

There was a couple years ago, she didn't feel I was doing my part for the family,” he said. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house and then all the sudden when the season would end, that I'd be like, ‘Great, let me get into all my other business activities. Let me get into my football training.'”

“She wasn't satisfied with our marriage, and I needed to make a change in that … Her point was, ‘Of course this works for you … but it doesn't work for me,'” Brady added. “I had to check myself. Because she was like, ‘I have my goals and dreams too.'”

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced that they would be splitting in 2021.

Brady wrote on Instagram at the time, “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”

Bündchen also posted a statement on social media that read, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

Gisele's interview with Lee Cowan for CBS NEWS SUNDAY MORNING airs Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. ET on CBS. You can also stream it on Paramount+.