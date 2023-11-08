Tom Brady posts to social media about his interaction with Spurs star Victor Wembanyama and makes fun of Julian Edelman while doing so.

For seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback, Tom Brady is tall for the position as he's listed at 6 feet 4 inches tall. But how does he look when he's next to San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama who's 7 foot 4 inches? Don't have to think much longer as the two met recently as shown in a Instagram post by the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller.

It's definitely a feeling that Brady isn't used to, even creating a scenario in his post of what it would be like if himself and Wembanyama were to play basketball. The NFL legend also said in his message how great of a person the Wembanyama is, especially at a young age.

“Awesome to meet you @wemby. Incredible young man,” Brady said about the rookie sensation. “Usually I’d make some joke here about how I think I could get 10 and 10 against you, but let’s be real… you’d send my jumper into the club level.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Brady mentioned long-time Patriot teammate and wide receiver Julian Edelman, cracking a joke at the end of the post saying “P.S. @edelman11 This is how you felt all those years???” Edelman responded to his Instagram post by replying with a GIF of the character Michael Scott from the show “The Office” saying “I am dead inside.”

The dynamic duo of Tom Brady and Edelman was at its peak during the Patriots run to greatness. The receiver caught 580 passes from Brady which went for 6,311 yards and 41 touchdowns in 127 games according to StatsMuse.

Wembanyama will continue on with his impressive start to his first season as the Spurs will take on the New York Knicks tonight as the team is 3-4 so far.