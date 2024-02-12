Two teams tied in the Big East standings face off as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a St. John's-Providence prediction and pick.

St. John's enters the game sitting at 14-10 on the year, and 6-7 in conference play. Still, they have lost six of their last nine in conference play overall. While they have faced some tough competition, losing to ranked teams such as Crieghton, Marquette twice, and UCONN, they have also fallen to Xavier and Seton Hall. Their only two wins have been dominantly though. They were able to beat Villanova by 20, and they also beat DePaul by 28.

Meanwhile, Providence comes in at 15-9 on the year and also sits at 6-7 in conference play. They also have struggled as of late. Providence has lost three of their last four, with a nine-point loss to UConn and an 18-point loss to Villanova. They then beat Creighton but would fall last time out, losing to Butler by three. This is the second time that Providence and St. John's faced off. While St. John's did open a lead in the second half, Providence would make it close. Still, St. John's would hold onto their lead and win 75-73.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

College Basketball Odds: St. John's-Providence Odds

St. John's: +2 (-110)

Providence: -2 (-110)

Over: 145 (-110)

Under: 145 (-110)

How to Watch St. John's vs. Providence

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. John's ranks 43rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year, sitting 36th on the offensive side and 62nd on the defensive side of the adjusted efficiency rankings. St. John's is 75th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting eight in field goal attempts per game this year, and 37th in field goals made per game. Joel Soriano leads the team on offense this year. He is averaging 16.4 points per game this year, while also shooting 63.5 percent on the season. He gets help from Daniss Jenkins. Jenkins comes into the game with 13.1 points per game this year. Further, he moves the ball well. He leads the team with 5.8 assists per game on the season.

St. John's has been solid in rebounding, sitting 28th in the nation in total rebounds as well this year. They are fourth in the nation in offensive rebounding. This is another area where Soriano has been great. He comes in with 9.1 rebounds per game on the year, with just under four rebounds per game on the offensive side of the ball. He is helped out by Chris Ledlum, who comes away with 7.8 rebounds per game this year, while also scoring 9.6 points per game Like Soriano, over a third of his rebounds come on the offense end of the floor.

The St. John's defense sits 126th in points against per game this year. RJ Luis has been solid on defense this year. He comes in with 1.7 steals per game this year, while Daniss Jenkins has 1.4 per game this year. Further, Joel Soriano has been a presence down low, with 1.7 blocks per game on the year.

Why Providence Will Cover The Spread/Win

Providence is ranked 55th in the nation according to KenPom, and while they are 129th on offense, they are 12th in the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Providence is 159th in the nation in points per game this year, but 113th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they are great inside the arc, hitting 54.9 percent of their shots, 31st in the nation. Devin Carter leads the way here. He comes in with 19.0 points per game this year while shooting 48.1 percent from the field. Further, he leads the team in assists with 3.4 assists per game. Joining him in scoring well are Josh Oduro and Bryce Hopkins. Oduru comes in with 15.9 points per game while shooting at 55.2 percent on the year. Meanwhile, Hopkins is scoring 15.5 points per game.

Providence is 118th in the nation in rebounds per game this year, but they sit 59th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Hopkins leads the team here. He comes into the game with 8.6 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Devin Carter has 7.9 rebounds per game, and Josh Oduro has 7.3 rebounds per game. None of them have been huge on the offensive boards, with Oduuo having the most offensive rebounds sitting at two offensive rebounds per game.

On defense, Providence is 59th in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 26th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage. Devin Carter is solid here as well. He comes into the game with 176 steals per game, while having almost a block per game. Meanwhile, Josh Oduor comes in with .8 steals per game but has 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Final St. John's-Providence Prediction & Pick

Last time against Providence, St. John's was a 7.5-point favorite and would win by just two. They have covered just twice in their last five games, and none of them came as an underdog. Meanwhile, Providence has covered the spread in eight of their last 11, but two of their three fails to cover where at home as favorites. St. John's will have a rebounding advantage in this game, which will keep them close on the road. Further, they have the better offensive unit, while Providence is better on the defensive side of the ball. Regardless, this game could be decided under a possession, so take the extra points in this one.

Final St. John's-Providence Prediction & Pick: St John's +2 (-110)