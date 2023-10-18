The Stanford football team knocked off the Deion Sanders-led Colorado football team this past Saturday in a game that had a little bit of everything. The Cardinal, coached by David Shaw, hung tight with the favored Buffaloes before pulling off a 46-43 upset in overtime that had players lamenting missed opportunities on the losing side.

Stanford football offensive lineman Connor McLaughlin took the time out to savagely troll Shedeur Sanders following his team's victory. The Heisman Trophy candidate previously went viral for an ill-timed Instagram post that many people could not believe.

This past weekend, a post from another Cardinal offensive lineman, Fisher Anderson, went viral in a manner that is still now being recognized and digested by the national media.

Stanford lineman calls Cardinal the ‘good guys,' blasts CU

Anderson, a 6-foot-6, 294 pound lineman from Franklin, Tennessee, called out the Colorado football team by calling them a variety of names that likely won't sit well with the ailing Buffaloes, ‘Coach Prime,' and his talented and well known sons.

A few thoughts on last night: Good always wins out, no matter how bleak it looks. When coach Taylor got hired, he told everyone to stay and believe; Coach prime told everyone to leave. We are program builders; they are mercenaries. I believe in Stanford football; you should too. pic.twitter.com/ZnPHnQRYkv — Fisher Anderson (@FisherA_) October 14, 2023

Anderson's ‘mercenaries' blast is being repeated across national media headlines and is causing quite the stir while Colorado football and Stanford football fans continue to pick up the pieces from a rollicking Saturday showdown in Boulder.

The Cardinal moved to 2-4 after the win while Coach Sanders' Buffaloes fell to 4-3 on the season.

Fans react to Stanford lineman's Roast

“I’m pretty sure that Jesus you follow wouldn’t approve of this message. Attacking someone is never a good look. But, ok, whatever,” one fan said in response to Anderson's comments.

Another fan roasted Anderson for the comments in a different type of way.

“You've won two games this year and you think that gives you the right to criticize another program's Coach? A program that won one game last year. Stay focused on your OWN program. Good luck on the rest of your season!”

Still another fan stuck up for Colorado football and defended the job Deion Sanders is doing, despite the tough and unexpected loss to the hapless Cardinal this past weekend.

“Prime got hired to win football games turn the program around not perform miracles.”