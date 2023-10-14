WHAT. A. WIN. After the first half of the Stanford-Colorado football game, Cardinal fans might have lost hope, and for good reason. Stanford found themselves down 29-0 at halftime; an unideal circumstance for any team. However, the Cardinal never gave up. They came out of the dugout with one mission: accomplish one of the greatest comebacks this season.

It took a herculean effort in regulation and one Randy Moss-esque catch in double OT, but the Stanford football team overcame the 29-0 deficit to beat Colorado. Of course, everyone was hyped up after the game. Offensive lineman Connor McLaughlin took the time to troll Shedeur Sanders by mimicking his celebration (video via FOX).

He hit the Shedeur after defeating Colorado 😳 pic.twitter.com/BdXEiBDEey — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Stanford has earned the right to clap back and troll Colorado after this incredible showing. Colorado had them dead to rights at halftime. Under normal circumstances, the Buffaloes should have easily dispatched the Cardinal.

For a comeback of this magnitude to happen, though, two things need to happen. The “choking” team must be absolutely terrible, while the winning team performs at a much higher level. Colorado became too complacent after getting out to that huge lead. Their defense, which was able to shut out Stanford's attack, suddenly gave out. Stanford football capitalized on their defensive miscues and offensive struggles to force overtime.

From there, the game was essentially a coin toss. Elic Ayomanor made an insane catch in overtime to help Stanford force double overtime. Then, the defense forced Shedeur Sanders into throwing a pick in the second overtime period. A 31-yard field goal eventually sealed the deal. Stanford now improves to 2-4 in the season.