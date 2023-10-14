No Colorado Buffaloes football player looked good after the team blew a 29-0 lead at the half en route to a 46-43 collapse against Stanford on Friday night. But Shedeur Sanders, who played admirably in the loss, made himself look bad for an ill-timed post to his Instagram account during the double-overtime loss to the Cardinal. A post with links to purchase merch appeared on Sanders' Instagram account during the game.

Let's be clear here. It's unlikely that Sanders himself posted this link onto his account, unless he was in the locker room with his cell phone in hand when the Buffaloes took a 29-0 lead into the break.

Whether he did or he didn't send the post himself, it doesn't change the fact that this is a bad look for Sanders and Colorado football on a night where they already embarrassed themselves plenty.

Sanders is far from the reason the Buffaloes blew the lead to Stanford, as most of the blame should be handed over to the defense.

Sanders threw for 400 yards and five touchdown passes, but a late interception in overtime effectively sealed Colorado football's fate.

One can be critical of the talented quarterback, but not too critical, considering the defense yielded over 500 total yards to a Stanford offense that was lifeless heading into the game.

But that post about merch on Sanders' Instagram makes it seem like he cares more about himself than the team he's on.

That's certainly not the case but that's how it will be perceived.

It will be up to Sanders and Colorado football to change that narrative.