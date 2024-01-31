We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Stanford-Arizona State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Stanford Cardinal will head to the Desert Financial Arena to face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Thursday. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Stanford-Arizona State prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Stanford fell 73-71 to the California Golden Bears on Friday. Initially, they led 40-36 at halftime, but it all fell apart in the second half. They led 71-70 with 1:10 left in the game when they fouled Jalen Celestine, who hit both free throws. Then, Kanaan Carlyle could not hit a layup. Celestine hit another free throw to give the Golden Bears a two-point lead. Finally, Carlyle had another chance to tie but missed another layup as the Cardinal fell short.

Spencer Jones led the Cardinal with 13 points. Also, Brandon Angel added 12 points. Carlyle had 12 points. Likewise, Maxime Raynaud added 11 points. The Cardinal did not shoot the ball well, hitting only 39.7 percent of their shot attempts, including just 29.2 percent from beyond the arc. It also did not help that they committed 12 turnovers.

Arizona State fell 84-71 to the Oregon State Beavers. Unfortunately, they fell into a large hole, as they trailed 44-29 at halftime. But they could not rally to make it a game. Significantly, Jose Perez led the way with 19 points. Frankie Collins added 14 points. Additionally, Shawn Phillips Jr. had 13 points.

The Sun Devils shot just 34.8 percent from the field, including a pathetic 11.5 percent from the triples (3 for 26). However, they were amazing from the charity stripe. The Sun Devils made 88 percent of their attempts from the charity stripe. Unfortunately, they lost the board battle 42-25. They also lost despite forcing 14 turnovers, including 11 steals.

Stanford leads the head-to-head series 28-19. Furthermore, they have won three games in a row. Arizona State went into Stanford and edged them out 76-73 on December 29, 2023. Now, they will be at home.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Stanford-Arizona State Odds

Stanford: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -104

Arizona State: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -115

Over: 149.5 (-115)

Under: 149.5 (-105)

How to Watch Stanford vs. Arizona State

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Stanford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford is 9-9-1 against the spread. Yet, they are 1-3-1 on the road against the spread. The Cardinal are also 1-2-1 against the spread as a road underdog. Likewise, the Cardinal are also 4-4-1 against the spread against their conference.

The Cardinal could not win the game because their best player missed two layups. Now, they hope he can redeem themselves and lead them to a huge upset on the road. Carlyle comes into this game averaging 15.4 points per game. However, he is shooting only 44.7 percent, including 42 percent from the triples. The Cardinal hopes Carlyle can find some consistency and make his shots.

Raynaud is another option for this team. Yet, he needs to do more. Raynaud is averaging 13.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is also shooting 55 percent from the field. Angel is averaging 12.8 points per game. Moreover, he is shooting 60.8 percent from the field, including 51.3 percent from the triples. Jones is averaging 12.1 points per game. Likewise, he is shooting 45.5 percent from the field, including 43.3 percent from the three-point line. Michael Jones is averaging 11.1 points per game. Also, he is shooting 54.7 percent from the field, including 44.7 percent from the triples.

Stanford will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Also, they cannot let the Sun Devils get open shots.

Why Arizona State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Sun Devils come into this game with an 8-12-1 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 5-4 against the spread at home. But the Sun Devils have not done a good job covering the spread when they have been favored. Somehow, they are only 3-4 against the spread as the home favorite. The Sun Devils are also 5-4 against the spread against their conference.

Collins is their best player, averaging 13.7 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field, including just 30.1 percent from beyond the arc. Also, Perez has been solid, averaging 13.4 points per game. He is shooting 44.6 percent from the field, including 52 percent from the triples. Meanwhile, Adam Miller is averaging 11.3 points per game. But he has not shot the ball well at all. So far, he is shooting 33 percent from the field, including just 29.3 percent from the triples. Jamiya Neal is averaging 10.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. Moreover, he is shooting just 42.3 percent from the field, including 27.3 percent from the triples.

Arizona State will cover the spread if they can find their shooting touch. Then, they need to prevent Carlyle from getting hot.

Final Stanford-Arizona State Prediction & Pick

You would think beating a team on the road would give you the benefit of the doubt when you meet at home. But Arizona State is so inconsistent and doesn't cover the odds much when they are at home. I would not be surprised if these teams play another game that goes down to the wire. Expect Stanford to hang around.

Final Stanford-Arizona State Prediction & Pick: Stanford +1.5 (-115)