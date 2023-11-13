Arizona State and eight-year AD Ray Anderson are parting ways amid the Sun Devils' decision to leave the Pac-12 for the Big-12 Conference.

Arizona State is preparing to undergo massive changes for the 2024 athletic season. The Sun Devils are leaving the Pac-12 Conference in favor of the Big-12. Amid their change, the athletic program dropped more shocking news. Current athletic director Ray Anderson has decided to resign, per Ross Dellenger.

Arizona State AD resigns amid the school's conference migration

One of ASU's largest talking points of 2023 has been their decision to leave the Pac-12 Conference. Arizona State joined the Pac-12 (originally Pac-10) in 1978. Since then, the school has been a part of a rich history including multiple conference titles in various sports.

Ray Anderson's resignation hits ASU hard, given he has been with the program since 2014. However, it is not surprising considering the changes the school is already going through. Adjustments are to be expected, especially when one of the school's marquee sports is not performing well.

The Arizona State football program has had a rough season. The Sun Devils have a record of 3-7 and are 2-5 in Pac-12 play. The team got a recent win over the UCLA Bruins, but a week prior, they lost 55-7 in a blowout against the 16th-ranked Utah football squad.

Arizona State football is not a lost cause though, as the team still has a few more regular season games to close the year out with some wins. In addition, the school's decision to go to the Big 12 offers the Sun Devils a clean slate to rebuild its program.

Ray Anderson has helped bring success to a variety of sports during his time at ASU, but the Sun Devils athletic program seeks new leadership during its time of major changes.