Stanford’s Cameron Brink has rewritten the Cardinal history books after erasing a program-record 278 shots in her career. She also set a single-season record for blocks after recording her 99th block in Stanford’s 50-47 win over USC.

“It was a really special moment, I’m feeling really humbled and blessed right now,” Brink said postgame.

Brink passed Jayne Appel-Marinelli, who held the record for total blocks by a Cardinal when she was with the team from 2006-2010. Appel-Marinelli texted the Associated Press, congratulating the junior on adding another impressive feat.

“From one Stanford big to another Stanford big: You have taken the torch and moved it to a higher level,” Appel-Marinelli said.”Congratulations, Block Queen! Truly an accomplishment to be on the top with all the other Stanford greats!”

Brink appreciated the shoutout from one of the best rim protectors in Cardinal history.

“Coming from Jayne, that’s the biggest compliment. I idolize her. She was such an amazing player.”

Brink has made headlines for her defense in the post this season and recorded a triple-double via points, rebounds and blocks on Jan. 30.

As for the team as a whole, Stanford’s win over USC was a nice turn in the right direction after the team had lost to the Trojans earlier this year. They are now at the top of the PAC-12 standings.

“We want to be in first place. Every game for us is a shot to win the championship and so that’s what we’re working at,” Cardinal head coach Tara VanDerveer said. “… This was a great game for us, it was a tournament game.”