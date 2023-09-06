During the filming of “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace,” some of the franchise's iconic actors had a rather humorous challenge on set. Liam Neeson, who portrayed Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn in the film, recently revealed that he and Ewan McGregor, who played Obi-Wan Kenobi, couldn't resist making lightsaber noises during their scenes, Variety reports. This prompted George Lucas to put an end to it.

Neeson shared this amusing anecdote on the “Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend” podcast. He explained how, during a lightsaber fight scene, both he and McGregor couldn't help but make lightsaber sounds.

“The first time, we actually had to use the lightsaber to start a little fight. We both automatically [made the noises],” Neeson recounted. Director George Lucas had to intervene, saying, “Let's cut there. Boys, we can add that in later.”

This playful habit seemed to extend to other actors as well. Ewan McGregor had previously admitted in an interview with Graham Norton that he also had a hard time resisting the urge to make lightsaber noises.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hayden Christensen, who portrayed Anakin Skywalker, shared a similar experience during a panel at Star Wars Celebration. He recalled that George Lucas advised him, saying, “‘Hayden, that looks really great, but I can see your mouth moving. You don’t have to do that. We add the sound effects in afterward.’ I was just so focused I wasn’t even aware I was doing it.”

Hayden Christensen used to make his own lightsaber sounds and well that's adorable #SWCO pic.twitter.com/G2FtewBCL7 — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) April 13, 2017

While these humorous behind-the-scenes moments added some fun to the intense and often demanding filming process, they also highlight the dedication of the actors to their roles in the iconic franchise.

George Lucas' guidance to his actors serves as a reminder that even in the world of visual effects and CGI, certain aspects, like lightsaber sound effects, are best left to post-production experts.