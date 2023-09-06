Episode 4 of Ahsoka marked the return of a major Star Wars character. The return had X talking.

Warning: Major spoilers for Ahsoka ahead

The fourth episode of Ahsoka featured the return of Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen). After a battle with Baylan Skol (Ray Stevenson), Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) is transported to some sort of celestial space. She then hears, “Hello, Snips.”

This was the first live-action reunion of Anakin and Ahsoka. The character was created by Dave Filoni (who wrote all eight episodes of Ahsoka) for the animated Clone Wars series. Ashley Eckstein voiced the character in all of her animated appearances, but Rosario Dawson took over the role in live-action form.

Anakin's return set X ablaze. BSL responded to the Ahsoka episode with a photoshopped picture of a man praising Filoni.

“My whole childhood is over. Hayden Christensen's return as Anakin Skywalker, talking to Ahsoka Tano in live-action, brought me to tears of absolute joy,” an X user said.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

My whole childhood is over.

Hayden Christensen's return as Anakin Skywalker, talking to Ahsoka Tano in live action, brought me to tears of absolute joy. 👏👏👏#Ahsoka #AhsokaTano pic.twitter.com/gzPRhE5Uqw — Millie (@Millie_xauusd) September 6, 2023

Another X user claimed that the new episode was “even better than I was expecting it,” pointing out that the scene recreated one from The Clone Wars.

#Ahsoka #AhsokaTano #AnakinSkywalker Maan, the return of Anakin is even better than I was expecting it 😭🙏 They recreated their meeting in Clone Wars, but from a different perspective, I love it 💞 pic.twitter.com/yXUttJnr1T — AJ 🇪🇺 (@aj1_rad) September 6, 2023

Others are just happy that Christensen is receiving his flowers. “I'm happy to live in the era where Hayden Christensen finally receives the love he has always deserved for his role as Anakin Skywalker,” an X user weighed in.

I’m happy to live in the era where Hayden Christensen finally receives the love he has always deserved for his role as Anakin Skywalker ❤️ #StarWars pic.twitter.com/OUoOitslFm — The Star Wars Academy (@TheStarWarsAcad) September 6, 2023

Ahsoka is a new Disney+ Star Wars series. Rosario Dawson returns as the titular hero as she investigates a new emerging threat in the galaxy. Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Lars Mikkelsen, Ivanna Sakhno, and the late Ray Stevenson also star in the series.