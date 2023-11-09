The Dallas Stars look to rebound tonight as they face the Columbus Blue Jackets. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Blue Jackets prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Stars are 7-3-1 on the year, but coming in with two losses in a row. First, it was a 2-0 loss to the Canucks. Then, last time out, they faced the Boston Bruins. The Bruins scored twice in the first period, with Johnny Beecher and Mason Lohrei scoring their first goals of the year. In the second quarter, no one scored, but the Stars tried to get back in it. They scored in the third but then let up a Brad Marchand power-play goal. This would lead to them falling 3-2.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets are coming in at 4-5-3 on the year. They had a four-game losing streak going before they upset the Tampa Bay Lightning. In that game, the Blue Jackets were down 2-1 in the third period but scored three straight goals to win 4-2. Then, they lost to the Capitals, before visiting the Panthers the last time out. The Panthers scored three times in the first 6:09 of the game, but the Blue Jackets came back. They scored twice in the first period and then tied it up in the second period. In the third period, the Blue Jackets took the lead, but with just 57 seconds left in the game. Nick Cousins scored to tie it up. In overtime, Carter Verhaeghe would win the game for the Panthers, as the Blue Jackets fell in overtime.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Blue Jackets Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+106)

Columbus Blue Jackets: +1.5 (-128)

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Stars vs. Blue Jackets

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: Hulu/ESPN+

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread

The top line of Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz, and Joe Pavelski has been solid this year. Hintz is tied for the team lead in points this year, with 11. He has five goals, which also is tied for the team lead, and six assists of the year. Pavelski has scored five goals and six assists this year, with a goal and two assists on the power play. He is also tied for the team leads in goals and points this year. Robertson has struggled some this year but is starting to turn it around. He has two goals, both coming in the last week, with seven assists on the year, giving him nine points on the year.

Meanwhile, Jamie Benn is tied for third on the team in points this year. He has three goals this year with six assists. Wyatt Johnston is also contributing to the team, with four goals and four assists on the year. The blue line also contributes a lot. Miro Heiskanen, Thomas Harley, and Ryan Suter have contributed well. Heiskanen has a goal and six assists. Harley has two goals and two assists this year. Finally, Suter has three assists this year.

The power play has been a major issue for the Stars this year. They have just three goals on the power play this year. That sits them 29th in the NHL in conversion percentage this year at just 9.7 percent. The Starrs have scored just once on the power play in the last eight games. The penalty kill has been solid this year. While they did give up a power play goal for the Bruins last time out, they have allowed just three goals all year when man down this year. They have also scored three times when man down this year.

The Stars will be sending Jake Oettinger to guard the net tonight. He is 5-2-1- this year with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. Both of those marks place him in the top ten in the league. Last time out was his worst game of the month. He allowed three goals on 29 shots in the game, and it was the first time in his last three starts he was below .925 in save percentage.

Why The Blue Jackets Will Cover The Spread

The Blue Jackets sit 24th in the NHL in goals per game this year, with just 2.67 goals per game. A lot of the production is led from the blue line. Ivan Provorvo leads the team in points this year. He has nine assists this year from the blue line. Most of his production has been on the power play this year. He has five assists on the power play this year. Zach Werenski is also solid from the blue line. He has five assists this year, with a goal as well.

The top line does have some production. The line is led by Johnny Gaudreau, Boone Jenner, and Jack Roslovic. Jenner is second on the team in points this year and leads the team in goals. He has six goals with two assists on the season. Roslovic is third on the team in points this year, with seven points. He has two goals and five assists on the season, with two of the assists on the power play. Gaudreau does have one goal as well this year, with four assists on the season.

Meanwhile, Adam Fantilli, Kirill Marchenko, and Justin Danforth have been solid. Fantilli and Marchenko both have two goals and four assists this year, while Danforth comes in with three goals and five assists on the season.

On the power play, Columbus is 25th in the NHL. They have converted 14.6 percent of their power play chances this year. They scored on the power play for the first time in five games last time out. Still, they have been solid-killing penalties recently. They have not allowed a power-play goal in the last five games, killing at 13 chances they have faced.

The Blue Jackets will be sending Spencer Martin to defend the goal today. He is 1-2-1 on the year with a 2.62 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. Last time out he came into the game in the first period, with the team already down 3-0. He helped them come back, saving 34 of 36 shots in the game, but he would take the loss in overtime.

Final Stars-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

The Blue Jackets showed some random offensive explosion last time out, scoring twice in the first period and four times overall. Still, they showed why they are big underdogs in this game. The Panthers let off the gas after being up 3-0. That is something the Stars do not do. Expect them to score early and often in this one.

Final Stars-Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick: Stars -1.5 (+106)