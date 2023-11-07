Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer was not pleased with a penalty taken by Mason Marchment against the Boston Bruins.

The Dallas Stars entered their game Monday night against the Boston Bruins looking to bounce back. They lost their last time out, falling 2-0 to a red-hot Vancouver Canucks team. Unfortunately, the Stars didn't get their bounce-back win. Dallas lost 3-2 on home ice to a Bruins team coming off their first regulation loss of the season.

Dallas can easily identify the biggest turning point in the game. 10 minutes left in the game, they trailed by one goal. However, the Stars had life to them. They played with a ton of energy as they searched for that tying goal. And yet, it all went away once forward Mason Marchment went to the penalty box for tripping.

Bruins star Brad Marchand scored on the ensuing power play, giving his team the insurance goal they needed. Furthermore, Marchment didn't receive another shift after the penalty After the game, Dallas head coach Pete DeBoer was rather straightforward in his assessment of the play.

“Poor penalty, poor timing. No sugarcoating that,” DeBoer said, via The Athletic's Saad Yousuf. I’d like to say it was a bad call but it was a penalty. You can’t do that at that point. We’ve battled back into the game. He’s a smarter, better player than that.”

Marchment currently leads the team with 26 penalty minutes through 11 games. While he certainly won't receive all the blame for this loss, Dallas will definitely look for more discipline from the 28-year-old moving forward.

The Stars have a chance to get back into the win column on Thursday. Dallas begins a three-game road trip that day with a matchup against the Columbus Blue Jackets on the ledger.