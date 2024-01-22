The Detroit Red Wings and Dallas Stars complete their season series as they play Tuesday night. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Stars-Red Wings prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Stars enter the game sitting at 27-13-6 on the year. They are sitting third in the central division this year, but are just four points back of Winnipeg for the division lead. They are now playing their fourth straight on the road, after facing the Islanders last time out. The Islanders struck first with a goal in the first period, but the Stars would score twice in the second, on goals by Jason Robertson and Ni; a Lundkvist to take the lead. In the third, Hudson Fasching tied the game, and then 41 seconds into overtime, Bo Horvat gave the Islanders the win.

Meanwhile, the Red Wings enter the game sitting at 24-17-5 on the year, sitting four in the Atlantic Division. They have won four of their last five, and last time outfaced the Tampa Bay Lightning. While Victor Headman scored the first goal of the game, it would be a solid defensive performance for both teams. Lucas Raymond would tie the game up in the first, and then Daniel Sprong would score to make it 2-1 in the second. Andrei Vasilevskiy would make 33 saves in the game, while Alex Lyon would make 27, as the Red Wings would win 2-1.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Stars-Red Wings Odds

Dallas Stars: -1.5 (+164)

Moneyline: -140

Detroit Red Wings: +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How to Watch Stars vs. Red Wings

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: NHLPP/ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Stars Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Stars sit third in the NHL in goals per game this year, with 3.63 goals per game on the season. Roope Hintz leads the team in goals this year. He comes in with 20 goals on the season and 22 assists, giving him a total of 42 points, which is tied for second on the team. He also has been solid in odd-man situations. Hintz has five goals and seven assists on the power play while having three goals and an assist short-handed. Leading the team in points this year is Jason Robertson. Robertson has 16 goals and 32 assists on the year. That gives him a team-leading 48 points. He has also been solid on the powerplay with four goals and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, Joe Pavelski has been solid, sitting tied for second on the team in goals. He has 19 goals on the year, with 23 assists, sitting with 42 points. Also with 41 points this year is Matt Duchene. He comes in with 15 goals and 246 assists on the year for his 41 points. The Stars have 11 players with over 20 points this year while having eight players with ten or more goals on the season. Tyler Seguin is the standout of that group, sitting with 17 goals and 18 assists this year, good for 33 points.

The Stars are 13th in the NHL on the power play with a 22.1 percent conversion rate. Meanwhile, the Stars have been great on the penalty kill, sitting with an 84.9 percent success rate when man down this year, good for third in the NHL.

Jake Oettinger is expected to return to the net for this game against the Red Wings. Oettinger has been day-to-day but did play last Thursday against the Flyers. He is 13-9-2 on the year with a 2.97 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. He has been solid in his four appearances in January after missing nearly a month. In those games, he is 2-2 with a 3.15 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

Why The Red Wings Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Red Wings sit sixth in the NHL this year in goals per game with 3.48 goals per game. Dylan Larkin leads the way this year, leading the team in goals and points. He comes in with 18 goals and 23 assists this year, good for 41 total points. Larkin also is coming in with solid power play numbers. He has seven goals and 11 assists on the power play, plus he has two shorthanded goals. Meanwhile, Aled DeBrincat has been solid. He comes in with 17 goals and 23 assists this year for 40 points. His goal total is good for second on the team, while his 40 points lead the team this year. He has also been solid on the power play with seven goals and six assists this year.

Third on the team in points this year, and tied for third in goals is Lucas Raymond. Raymond comes in with 13 goals and 22 assists this year, good for 35 points. Robby Fabbri is also tied for third on the team in goals this year. He comes in with 13 goals and seven assists this year but has played in just 34 of 46 games this year. Meanwhile, the Red Wings get a lot of help on offense from the blue line. Shayne Gostisbehere comes in with seven goals and 24 assists this year, for 31 points, while Moritz Seider has five goals and 18 assists this year.

The Red Wings sit 14th in the NHL on the power play this year, with a 21.8 percent conversion rate this year. Further, they are 14th on the penalty kill this year, with an 80.7 percent success rate this year.

Alex Lyon is expected to be in goal for this one. Lyon is 11-5-1 on the year with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage. He has been great in January, going 6-1-1 with a 2.47 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage. He has not given up more than three goals in any of his eight starts this month and has given up two or fewer in three of them.

Final Stars-Red Wings Prediction & Pick

Both teams come into the game more than capable of scoring plenty of goals. Still, the Red Wings have the better goaltending situation. Alex Lyon has been wonderful this year. He will keep this game close. Still, the delta between the two defenses is greater than the delta between the two offenses. This favors the Red Wins, who will win as the underdog at home in this one.

Final Stars-Red Wings Prediction & Pick: Red Wings ML (+116)