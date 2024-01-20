The Red Wings saw their seven-game point streak come to an end on Friday.

The Detroit Red Wings entered their matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on a roll. They won six of their previous seven games entering Friday. And they had recorded at least one point in each of those seven games. However, their point streak ended despite goals from J.T. Compher and Klim Kostin.

Compher addressed the loss after the game. And he was rather straightforward in his assessment of what didn't work for Detroit. “We probably didn’t do enough to break through offensively,” Compher said, via NHL.com. “You’ve just got to chip the puck in and try to get it back. They played a good game tonight, and (it was) not the result we wanted.”

Red Wings offense held back vs. Hurricanes

In all honesty, you could say Compher's take on Detroit's offensive woes was pointing out the obvious. After all, the Red Wings recorded just 12 shots on goal the entire game. That total represents their fewest amount of shots in any game this season. The offense was sparse, to say the least.

To be fair, Detroit doesn't usually generate a ton of shots. In fact, they have taken the ninth-fewest shots on goal in the entire league this season. However, the Winged Wheel owns the third-highest shooting percentage and the fourth-highest goals for per game this year. As a result, their lack of shots hasn't hurt them so far.

Still, it's a rough outcome for Detroit, who have worked themselves back into playoff contention after a brutal month of December. That said, it also represents an opportunity to see what they are made of, according to Alex Lyon.

“These are the tasks where good teams don’t let one (loss) turn into two and two turn into three. We’ve just got to get back on the horse and give it a big effort in two days,” the Red Wings goalie said, via NHL.com.

J.T. Compher and the Red Wings are back in action on Saturday. Detroit begins a five-game home stand against an Atlantic Division rival in the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fans should keep on eye on this one as it could have major implications in the Eastern Conference playoff race.