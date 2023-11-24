Here are our four bold predictions for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Week 12 is poised to feature a face-off between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals. This follows a challenging Week 11 match where the Steelers lost against the Cleveland Browns, 13-10. Still, the Steelers hold a 6-4 record and remain in contention for a playoff berth. Despite their recent setback, as they prepare to take on the Bengals, here are four bold predictions that might contribute to further challenges for Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have experienced a rollercoaster ride in the 2023 season. They currently hold the third spot in the AFC North. Sure, they've clinched notable victories, such as a 31-28 win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. However, they've also faced setbacks, notably the Week 11 loss to the Browns.

The team's defensive prowess stands out this season. As of this writing, they rank third in the league for total defense. Particularly impressive is their performance against the pass, allowing only 195.5 yards per game through the air. On the offensive front, the Steelers have encountered challenges, ranking 22nd in the league for total offense with an average of just 327.5 yards per game.

Pickett Picks It Up

In Sunday's loss to the Browns, Kenny Pickett completed 15 of 28 passes for 106 yards, recording no touchdowns and no interceptions. The Steelers opted for a predominantly rushing strategy to ease the pressure on Pickett. However, when called upon, his performance was subpar, averaging a mere 3.8 yards per attempt. His longest completion was only 14 yards. This hampered Pittsburgh's ability to sustain drives. The sole touchdown for the team came from Jaylen Warren's impressive 74-yard run. Pickett's struggles continued as he has managed to throw for multiple touchdowns only once this season. He has failed to surpass 160 passing yards in his last four games.

Despite that, Kenny Pickett may perform better in Week 12 against a reeling Bengals unit. Remember that there's speculation about whether some of the blame for Pickett's poor play lies with recently ousted offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Pickett has notable receiving options in Diontae Johnson, George Pickens, and Pat Freiermuth, and a favorable upcoming schedule. The first game without Canada at the helm could provide insights into Pickett's potential. We have him breaching 160 passing yards this week.

Warren is HIM

In Week 11, Jaylen Warren emerged as the shining star for the Pittsburgh offense. Carrying the ball nine times, he amassed an impressive 129 yards and secured a touchdown. Warren also contributed three receptions for 13 yards. Notably, he was the sole bright spot for the team, responsible for their only touchdown with a spectacular 74-yard rush early in the second half. With back-to-back 100-yard games, Warren is set to continue receiving ample opportunities alongside Najee Harris.

The recent firing of coordinator Matt Canada adds an element of curiosity to the Steelers' offensive dynamics. While Warren is expected to share workload responsibilities with Najee Harris, we think Warren should be HIM. If a choice between the two is necessary, Warren gets the edge, entering the matchup on a hot streak. With over 100 total yards in three consecutive games and a touchdown in each of the last two, Warren should be the RB1 favorite.

I’m gonna say this again. No one in the NFL runs harder week after week than Jaylen Warren. pic.twitter.com/wt7b6Vi44u — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) November 19, 2023

Watt's So Good

TJ Watt showcased defensive excellence in the loss to the Browns. He recorded six tackles, including a sack and an additional tackle for loss. With 11.5 sacks this season, Watt ranks among the top pass rushers in the league. He has displayed consistent quarterback takedowns in seven of 10 contests. His disruptive presence remains a key asset for the Steelers' defense. We can easily see him getting a bag against Bengals QB Jake Browning.

Steelers Bounce Back

Pittsburgh, initially favored against the Deshaun Watson-less Browns, stumbled with only 10 points in Week 11. The offensive struggles persist, raising concerns about the team's ability to find cohesion. With a new offensive coordinator, the Steelers aim to address these challenges. Meanwhile, the Bengals, coping without Joe Burrow, seek offensive rhythm. The Steelers, motivated by changes in leadership, may not need to amass a high point total against the Burrow-less Cincinnati team. We have the Steelers bouncing back in Week 12 and slipping past Cincy.

Looking Ahead

The Week 12 clash between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals promises a mix of uncertainties and potential turning points. As Kenny Pickett aims to rebound under a new offensive coordinator, the spotlight remains on the resurgent Jaylen Warren, providing a dynamic force in the Steelers' backfield. TJ Watt's defensive prowess adds a formidable dimension to Pittsburgh's game plan. However, the Steelers' offensive challenges persist. With the Bengals adjusting to life without Joe Burrow, the dynamics of this matchup become intriguing. The winds of change blow through both teams, setting the stage for a contest that could shape the trajectory of their respective seasons. As the Steelers and Bengals lock horns, football fans eagerly await the unfolding drama on the field. Steelers fans should feel very good about their chances, though.