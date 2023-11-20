Here we will look at the four Pittsburgh Steelers who are most to blame for their hearbtreaking Week 11 loss vs. the Cleveland Browns.

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, with a final score of 13-10. The Steelers were expected to win this game. However, they fell short in a game that could have major implications for their playoff hopes. In this article, we will examine the key factors that led to the Steelers' loss and identify the personnel who are most to blame.

Heartbreaking Week 11 loss

At halftime, the Browns held a 10-0 lead, propelled by an outstanding defensive display. This was highlighted by Myles Garrett's impactful sack on Kenny Pickett, narrowly avoiding a safety. This sack played a crucial role in setting up Jerome Ford's quick touchdown run during the subsequent Browns drive. Just before halftime, Cleveland increased their lead with a short field goal from Dustin Hopkins.

Pittsburgh's resurgence began with Jaylen Warren's impressive 74-yard touchdown run early in the second half. Warren's consistent strong runs paved the way for Chris Boswell's game-tying field goal in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Despite several notable defensive stops, the Steelers couldn't seize the lead. This was largely due to a deficient passing game. This marked the Steelers' first loss of the season against a divisional opponent. Kenny Pickett's performance contributed to the setback. He completed 15 of 28 passes for 106 yards.

While Pittsburgh excelled in the ground game and demonstrated solid defensive play for most of the match, the final drive proved challenging. The Steelers struggled in the field position battle and failed to generate momentum through the air. Additionally, miscommunication errors led to untimely timeouts. In the face of defeat, Warren stood out once again, achieving his second consecutive 100-yard rushing performance.

Here we will look at the four Pittsburgh Steelers who are most to blame for their heartbreaking Week 11 loss vs. the Cleveland Browns.

Kenny Pickett

Observing the near-identical game plans for passing offenses from both teams was bewildering. What added to the perplexity was the fact that Cleveland's Dorian Thompson-Robinson, a rookie with minimal experience, led the Browns. On the other hand, Kenny Pickett, in his second year, struggled to gain trust from his own Steelers squad. Pickett's performance mirrored that of the Browns' rookie, marked by rampant miscommunication and an inability to generate substantial offense. Despite facing consistent pressure, Pickett's numbers were disheartening. He just struggled to push the ball downfield, and his accuracy on the sidelines faltered. This game represented a low point for Pickett. It also followed subpar outings against the Titans and Packers in previous weeks.

Receiving Corps

Blaming the receivers becomes challenging when the quarterback and offensive coordinator Matt Canada struggle to connect with them. Sure, the statistics were subpar, with George Pickens leading in receiving yards with a mere 38. Still, the absence of deep attempts from Pickett was not within the receivers' control. Diontae Johnson, in particular, faced difficulties. He had only two catches for 10 yards on eight targets. The passing game's dysfunction, primarily starting with Pickett, left Johnson relatively ineffective throughout the game.

Pass Protection

Did Myles Garrett's sack deserve a safety call? pic.twitter.com/LNlvvqcDQl — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 19, 2023

Dan Moore's inadequate attempt to block Myles Garrett on the first offensive play set a negative tone for the entire game. The subsequent 9-yard loss placed the Steelers in a difficult position. They were just unable to regain control of the field position battle in the first half. Pickett faced two more sacks, and consistent pressure further hindered offensive progress. Yes, the run game thrived with 172 yards gained. However, the decision not to run on the final drive raises questions about the offensive strategy.

Coaching

The lion's share of blame for the loss falls on head coach Mike Tomlin. Despite Pickett's struggles, Tomlin entrusted him with the ball in the final offensive series. This resulted in three incomplete passes and insufficient time off the clock. The absence of a safe passing game to move the chains added to the issues. Tomlin's decisions, such as not having Warren in the game and calling two timeouts due to defensive errors, were deemed inexcusable. The lack of preparation and conservative play-calling left the Steelers at a disadvantage. This contributed to the overall coaching shortcomings in this game.

Looking Ahead

In the aftermath of the heart-wrenching Week 11 loss against the Cleveland Browns, a thorough examination of the key contributors to the defeat reveals a complex interplay of issues plaguing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kenny Pickett struggled to inspire confidence in his passing game. They also had challenges from the receiving corps and shortcomings in pass protection. For sure, each facet of the team's performance played a role in the disappointing outcome. Moreover, scrutiny falls heavily on the coaching decisions made by Mike Tomlin. His choices, from strategic play-calling to crucial player management, appeared questionable in the critical moments of the game. As the Steelers reflect on this defeat, it becomes evident that addressing these multifaceted challenges will be crucial to regaining their competitive edge in the remainder of the season.