Pittsburgh Steelers make an official change to the starting lineup in hopes of reviving their offense this season by starting Jaylen Warren.

One of the most intriguing teams in the NFL lies in Pittsburgh, Pa. The Steelers have been experimenting with different schemes and lineups all season, mostly due to offensive struggles. They've now made a move in the depth chart, making undrafted second-year running back Jaylen Warren the game-day starter.

The Steelers have mightily struggled on the offensive end this season, and their answer to get the ball moving is to keep it on the ground. Former first-round pick Najee Harris was the workhouse back for the Steelers in his rookie season, but since then, he's been sharing the field with Warren. Harris has slowly seen a reduced role, with Warren making the most of his opportunity.

“He did kind of mention the night before that whatever had transpired throughout the team, he was saying that he was going to announce me and that I'm deserving of it,” said Warren on head coach Mike Tomlin, per Brooke Pryor at ESPN.

In Warren's first start in black and gold, he recorded the only 100-yard rush game of his career. With the addition of a touchdown, he had an extremely productive performance and really showed that he belonged in the lineup. The Steelers will likely keep an emphasis on the run game moving forward, so Warren's ability to find the gap and break out in the open field will be highlighted week after week.

While Pittsburgh will likely continue to include Harris on a regular basis, Jaylen Warren seems to be the first option in the 50-50 scenario. He's been able to make plays in both the run and pass game and has really helped open up the Steelers' offense.