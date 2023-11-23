While the decision seemed obvious to some, the Steelers did not pressure Mike Tomlin to fire former offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

After an abysmal offensive season, the Pittsburgh Steelers made the not so difficult decision to fire offensive coordinator Matt Canada. But that decision was not forced upon head coach Mike Tomlin by Steelers ownership.

Tomlin made the decision to fire Canada on his own, via Dianna Russini of The Athletic. While he had multiple discussions with his staff and ownership, all her received was support instead of a direct order.

Still, Tomlin's decision wasn't made difficult based on Pittsburgh's offense this season.

The Steelers rank 28th in total offense, averaging 280.1 yards per game. They've struggled mightily in the pass game, ranking second-worst in the NFL by averaging 170 YPG through the air. While all of those problems can't be tied directly to Canada, it was his offensive gameplan that Pittsburgh was following. By making a change, the Steelers are looking to bring a spark to the offensive side of the ball.

For Mike Tomlin, firing Matt Canada showed how serious he was about winning. Despite their offensive struggles, the Steelers are still 6-4 on the season. They're still very much in the playoff despite despite playing in the grueling AFC North.

Canada's firing was rare for the Steelers as they have been known to wait until after the season to make changes. But Tomlin knew that something needed to be done now. Pittsburgh will be looking for better play from their team, on both sides of the ball. But perhaps with a new offensive voice guiding them, the Steelers can reach their full potential.